Project Management App ‘ClickUp’ Opens Headquarters in Palo Alto

ClickUp is a new product from Mango Technologies, a self-funded team of entrepreneurs. Palo Alto will be serving as ClickUp’s homebase for the startup.

Brian Evans, the Founder and CEO of Mango Technologies, had this to say about the project:

“Most of our projects begin as something else, only for us to hit an obstacle along the way that ends up lacking a satisfactory solution. Your gut reaction is always frustration, but we’ve slowly learned these moments are goldmines for business opportunities.”

These ideas served as the seeds for ClickUp:

“We’ve tried every project management tool out there.. but every time we ended up [with] a long list of problems that made our lives miserable. Realizing a potential market, we defined exactly what would need to change relative to all the tools currently in the marketplace – mostly from an architecture and functionality standpoint – and fleshed out a blueprint for [our] ideal solution. As soon as we finished, we knew we had something people would as much as we do.”

Though success is never certain, Mango Technologies has bold plans and intends to go to great lengths to realize their vision.

“We want ClickUp to be invisible to the people who use it. It’s not about endless features tailored at managers – [instead] every decision is about reducing the friction involved in building great products,” Evans said.

ClickUp is the latest attempt from Mango Technologies to deliver a market-changing product. The software is their solution for project management.