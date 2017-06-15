The Reismans recognize law firm excellence and innovation. Our customers inspire everything we do at Clio, and The Reismans will give us the opportunity to celebrate their success.

Clio, the leader in cloud-based legal practice management software, announced today the launch of The Reismans, the inaugural program established to recognize Clio customers who demonstrate law firm excellence and innovation. Winners will be selected in the following categories: innovation, best new law firm, community work, and growth.

Named for Clio's very first customer, Catherine Reisman, an entrepreneurial attorney whose feedback helped shape the software, The Reismans celebrate the legal industry's game-changers, groundbreakers, and pioneers.

"Our customers inspire everything we do at Clio, and The Reismans will give us the opportunity to celebrate their success," said Jack Newton, Co-Founder and CEO at Clio. "When Catherine took a chance on the first version of Clio almost 10 years ago, we didn't know what the company would become, but we knew we couldn't let her down."

Law Firm Innovation will honor a practice that has successfully challenged industry norms, either through technology, delivery of legal services, or meeting the needs of a non-traditional market.

Best New Law Firm will honor a newcomer who has weathered the trials of entrepreneurship and come out on top.

Community Champion will honor a firm that prioritizes giving back to their community, whether it be through pro bono work, donations, volunteering, mentorship, or another altruistic activity.

Best Growth Story will honor a firm that has experienced exceptional gains.

"By recognizing firms of different sizes and at different levels of success, we're really highlighting the most enterprising and ambitious of our community," said Newton. "Our customers are on the leading edge of this industry, and we’re proud to honor their hard work."

Submissions will be judged based on several factors, including a compelling story, well-documented results, relevance to the category, and Clio's role in the success. Winners will be presented on stage at the Clio Cloud Conference in New Orleans, September 25-26, 2017. Additionally, winners will receive a digital badge, a professional video highlighting their firm, a press release announcing their recognition, and inclusion in future Clio marketing materials.

Submissions are open until July 13, 2017.

