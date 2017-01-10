Arxis Technology, Inc., a technology consulting firm specializing in the implementation and support of best-in-class cloud accounting software solutions including Intacct, Adaptive Insights and AvidXchange, announced today it will host two Cloud Executive Briefings: January 25 in Los Angeles, and January 26 in Costa Mesa.

The purpose of the happy hour events is to provide education and lessons learned for key partners, clients, and prospective clients. Topics will include cloud solutions for ERP, budgeting and forecasting, AP automation, expense management, sales tax automation, monthly closing, and solution integration.

“We’re excited to offer insights on these topics because we’ve seen how strategic implementation of best-in-class business solutions can transform an organization,” said Bob Gaby, CPA/CITP, and Arxis Technology Principal.

“Growing organizations understand that ‘business transformation’ is not as simple as ‘help me replace QuickBooks’. They’re looking for a complete solution to boost visibility, automate key processes, and streamline integration. Some even face highly complex hurdles such as ASC 606 compliance for revenue recognition,” added David Cieslak, CPA/CITP, and Arxis Technology Principal.

About Arxis Technology, Inc.

Arxis Technology is a certified Intacct Premier Partner and Adaptive Insights featured partner with offices across the country, including Los Angeles, Orange County, Baltimore, Washington DC, Chicago, and Phoenix. Our best-in-class cloud accounting software solutions, including Intacct, Adaptive Insights, and AvidXchange, enable finance teams to streamline revenue recognition, multi-entity reporting, accounts payable automation, dual reporting, financial forecasting, fund management, intercompany eliminations, cash flow projections, and global consolidations. Arxis assists organizations outgrowing QuickBooks and other legacy ERP systems they need to replace outdated, inaccurate manual processes, and eliminate reliance on spreadsheets.

Since 1994, Arxis has helped growing companies maximize their technology resources and investment. Over the years, we have helped hundreds of small- and medium-sized businesses as their strategic business partner. We specialize in the needs of Entertainment, Software & SaaS, Professional Services, Manufacturing, and Non Profit organizations. Our experienced consultants have a passion for making every facet of our clients’ businesses successful and are intent on building a long-term relationship with every customer. For more information about Arxis, visit http://www.arxistechnology.com, or call (866) 624-2600.

The two-hour events will feature a reception including wine and appetizers, a short briefing, networking opportunities, and time for questions.