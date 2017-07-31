Distributors now have a solution that eliminates redundant data silos and manual processes by automating the entire supply chain from quoting to shipping to analytics.

ADS Solutions, a leader in Cloud ERP solutions for the SMB market, today announced a partnership with Admiral Consulting Group, a full-service business management consulting firm serving wholesale distribution, manufacturing, professional and financial services, legal, fashion and entertainment, food and beverage, and other industries.

ADS Solutions’ Accolent ERP® software is a fully integrated, end-to-end, Cloud-based ERP platform that delivers a full suite of ERP functionality and is optimized for the wholesale distribution and light manufacturing industries.

“Partnering with ADS Solutions allows us to deliver a robust solution to the previously underserved wholesale distribution sector,” said Dominick Zappia, VP of Sales at Admiral Consulting Group. “Over the years, SM&B’s in the wholesale distribution market have had to rely on multiple silos of information, manual processes and stale data to run their business. With years of experience in the wholesale distribution market, ADS Solutions has solved these challenges and streamlined supply chain management with its Cloud-based Accolent ERP solution.”

Zappia continues, “Distributors now have a solution that eliminates redundant data silos and manual processes by automating the entire supply chain from quoting to shipping to analytics. At an affordable price, companies will now have the solution to drive revenue, increase profit margins and streamline operational efficiency.”

“We are excited to have Admiral Consulting Group join the Accolent Partners Program,” said Jennifer Solomon, Channel Partner Manager for ADS Solutions. “Admiral Consulting Group brings deep expertise in helping distributors and light manufacturers identify and implement leading ERP solutions.”

About Admiral Consulting Group

Admiral Consulting Group is a leading provider of ERP, CRM, business intelligence and specialty business software solutions in the SMB market. Delivering results to clients around the world since 2001, Admiral has years of demonstrated success matching software needs and business objectives to drive proven results. Services include ERP implementation, management consulting, custom development, help desk support and IT solutions.

About ADS Solutions

ADS Solutions is a leader in providing powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use Cloud ERP software for the SMB market. ADS Solutions’ Accolent ERP software delivers fully integrated, end-to-end functionality including sales, invoicing, e-commerce, inventory control, warehouse management, fulfillment, purchasing, full financial reporting, and business intelligence capabilities. Accolent ERP’s functionality is optimized for distribution and light manufacturing industries across a broad range of vertical industries. ADS Solutions is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area in Novato, CA.

About The Accolent Partners Program

ADS Solutions’ Accolent Partners Program offers a unique set of incentives and opportunities to ERP consultants and resellers serving the SMB market. For more information or partnership inquiries, please visit accolentpartners.com, or contact Jennifer Solomon, Channel Partner Manager for ADS Solutions, 415-897-3700 x811.

Free Webinar Scheduled, "How Distributors Achieve Operational Excellence with Accolent ERP"

Admiral Consulting Group will partner with ADS Solutions to host an informative webinar entitled, “How Distributors Achieve Operational Excellence with Accolent ERP” on Wednesday, September 13th, 2017 at 11:00 AM ET/8:00 AM PT. To learn more or register, please click this link.