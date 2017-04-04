Premier Cloud Financial Provider “There is an enormous time savings. It’s time I can spend evaluating and analyzing the numbers instead of just gathering them,” Lyuba Ross, Controller Past News Releases RSS American Payment Solutions'...

Arxis Technology, Inc., leading cloud financial experts specializing in the implementation and support of Intacct cloud financial, announced that Pharmaceutic Litho & Label Company (PLLC) chose Arxis Technology to implement Intacct Cloud ERP and automate data flow with CERM, a business management and automation solution for the narrow web printing industry. Intacct’s scalability supports the company's continued growth plans and delivers anytime, anywhere access that PLLC did not have before implementation.

The company's older financial software application lacked modern integration, data analysis tools, and wasn't easily scalable to meet the needs of the growing operation. The implementation of Intacct cloud financial resulted in an increased level of automation that boosts overall efficiencies. The reporting flexibility improves visibility into all aspects of the operation.

In the old software, inflexible workflows stretched month-end closing to an average of 12 days. With Intacct cloud financial, PLLC Controller Lyuba Ross reports they have cut that down by more than half to just five or six days – more than a week faster than before. “There is an enormous time savings,” she notes. “It’s time I can spend evaluating and analyzing the numbers instead of just gathering them.”

PLLC now gets much more timely data than before. Previously Ross and her team had to wait until the monthly closing process was complete to perform specific comparisons and analyses. “With Intacct, we can get that information at any time throughout the month,” says Ross. “It allows us to be proactive in our decision making.”

“For Pharmaceutic Litho, it was critical to connect to CERM to pull in business data and avoid double data entry and time wasted gathering data while increasing accuracy and visibility,” said David Cieslak, CPA/CITP, and Arxis Technology Principal. Arxis Technology worked directly with the technical team at CERM to build the Intacct integration. Data is sent from CERM into Intacct daily, creating vendor invoices in Intacct. “One of Intacct’s strengths is the flexibility to integrate data from disparate systems into a single source of truth with Intacct as the hub,” said Ross.

Even with an intuitive, user-friendly ERP application working for it, PLLC understands the added value that a trusted business partner brings to the solution. “Arxis is very capable. They understand the product thoroughly, and bring a highly structured approach that ensures nothing gets missed,” concludes Ross. “It’s clear to me that their priority is solving business problems, not selling software.”

About Arxis Technology, Inc.

Arxis Technology is an Intacct Premier Partner and Adaptive Insights-certified value added reseller.

Since 1994, Arxis has helped growing companies maximize their technology resources and investment. Over the years, we have helped hundreds of small- and medium-sized businesses as their strategic business partner. We specialize in the needs of Entertainment, Software & SaaS, Professional Services, Manufacturing, and Not for Profit organizations. Our experienced consultants have a passion for making every facet of your business successful and are intent on building a long-term relationship with every client. For more information about Arxis, visit http://www.arxistechnology.com, or call (866) 624-2600.