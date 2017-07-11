By integrating ASC’s recording software, we expand the reach of our portfolio and meet MiFID II regulations at the same time.

ASC and TELES today announced a joint Cloud-based call recording solution for recording and documentation of mobile interactions compliant with MiFID II. TELES joined with ASC Technologies, a leading provider for recording and analytics of business communications, to meet the growing demand for coverage of mobile communications out of the Cloud.

MiFID II, due to be fully implemented in all EU countries as of January 2018, requires recording and archiving of any consultations leading to a sale regardless of the channel: voice, email, chat or video. The new compliant recording solution from ASC and TELES will cover mobile communications.

Marco Mueller, Chief Operating Officer of ASC Technologies, said, “Today, an increasing number of customer interactions take place via mobile networks; failure to preserve these conversations in accordance with MiFID II could lead to heavy fines. In conjunction with TELES, we are supporting financial service providers by ensuring they fully meet regulatory requirements.”

Oliver Olbrich, Co-Chief Executive Officer of TELES, added, “Our communications solutions let network operators and business clients save money by reusing their existing architecture. By integrating ASC’s recording software, we expand the reach of our portfolio and meet MiFID II regulations at the same time.”

The voice services platform of TELES is integrated in the provider network and offers corresponding communications services for clients. The joint solution with ASC provides individual control for recording, data import and export out of the Cloud, and the highest security and encryption. Strict data separation and simple client expansion are ensured by flexible client management.

For more information about ASC’s portfolio, please visit http://www.asctechnologies.com.

About ASC

ASC is a worldwide leading software provider of omni-channel recording, quality management and analytics addressing all enterprises with recording needs, especially contact centers, financial institutions and public safety organizations. ASC records, analyzes and evaluates interactions across all media, either as an on-premise or Cloud solution. Headquartered in Germany and with subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, the United States, Brazil, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong and Dubai as well as a worldwide service network, ASC is a powerful global player in its industry.