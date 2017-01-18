Our new integrations will break down the barriers that previously made having multiple DNS providers time consuming and expensive.

Constellix DNS is offering new integrations with top cloud providers for Secondary DNS services. Secondary DNS is a tried and true way to improve DNS performance and reliability for domains. Clients’ queries are answered across two networks, which doubles redundancy and actually can improve query resolution times. However, in the past this method has proven both difficult to implement and maintain, because administrators had to keep configurations for both providers consistent.

“Our new integrations will break down the barriers that previously made having multiple DNS providers time consuming and expensive,” says President of Constellix Steven Job. Constellix makes Secondary DNS simple, with instant updates with four major cloud DNS providers.

Over the past few months, the Constellix team has been monitoring and evaluating the performance of the top cloud-based DNS providers. In the end, the team was able to narrow down the list to the top four that offered both optimal performance and diversity of services. The Constellix Secondary DNS integration is currently available for the following providers:



Amazon Route 53

Google Cloud

Microsoft Azure

DNS Made Easy

Once a user sets up the Secondary DNS integration with their chosen provider, all future updates will take place automatically. Even clients with regional routing configurations will be able to enjoy a completely seamless experience between their two providers.

In light of the recent surge in DNS provider outages, Secondary DNS has become a necessity for organizations dependent on the Internet for business, communication, and advertising. A recent study reports that five percent of the Alexa top 100 domains have added a second DNS provider in the month following the infamous Dyn outage. “Over the past few months our clients have shared with us their concerns and hesitations about adding a Secondary provider. We hope our new integrations will alleviate these issues and prove an efficient way to ensure 100% uptime,” says Job.

About Constellix

Constellix is a subsidiary of Tiggee, the creators of DNS Made Easy, and the industry leader in providing IP Anycast enterprise DNS services. Constellix is an Internet Traffic Optimization Services (ITOS) company and trailblazer in next-generation traffic management solutions. The Constellix GeoDNS platform offers the most powerful and precise DNS query management, engineered for the cloud. The platform is fully integrated with Constellix Sonar, which offers a range of advanced monitoring features and intelligent analytics tools.