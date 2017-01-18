There are several interesting conclusions that came up from the results of our survey. Some of them might be important clues for SaaS vendors & how they should develop their business.

The survey done by SaasGenius - an easy browser of software tailored solutions - questioned professionals across the globe and presented the results in The State of Cloud Technology 2017 Report. The document not only shows the technological needs of surveyed businesses, but also examines the correlation between pace of development and degree of SaaS adoption. Furthermore, it identifies barriers to cloud adoption and presents the benefits of implementing cloud solutions in organizations worldwide.

Key findings of the report are as follows:

In the next three years, small to medium businesses are 67% more likely to invest in cloud than other survey participants.

Operational costs savings, ability to focus on core activities of the organization, improved organization performance and increased team collaboration are seen as the biggest benefits of cloud infrastructure.

Physical control, application model and regulatory compliance serve as the biggest barriers to cloud adoption.

A complete list of key findings is available in the full version of report at http://www.saasgenius.com

Over the last few years, the SaaS market has been constantly on the rise and as insiders, we wanted to investigate this issue even further - explains Tom Gorski, CEO & Co-founder of SaasGenius, and continues - There are several interesting conclusions that came up from the results of our survey. Some of them might be important clues for SaaS vendors & how they should develop their business.

The space of cloud computing, mobile apps and business analytics is already highly competitive and only tools solving most crucial customer pains or providing outstanding value have a chance of succeeding.

SaaS providers for tech and finance companies should consider creating dedicated sales & marketing funnels as business in these sectors are likely to implement cloud solutions most heavily in years to come.

There is a huge opportunity coming for SaaS vendors who offer cheaper pricing plans adjusted to limited budgets and functional requirements of SMBs.

More conclusions are available in the final document of The State of Cloud Technology 2017 Report.

See the report at http://www.saasgenius.com

