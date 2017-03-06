We are excited to bring our advanced WAF technology to Gigabit’s clients and amplify our presence into the Asia Pacific region," said TJ Jung, VP of Product & Technology for Cloudbric.

Cloudbric, an elite, cloud-based web security service developed by Penta Security Systems, will be joining hands with Gigabit Hosting in a strategic partnership to support its continuous provision of quality and affordable web hosting solutions. Businesses of all sizes have a range of options when it comes to hosting their websites or mail servers. This step forward underscores security’s primacy in the notion of reliable hosting and the increasing relevance of comprehensive, full-service solutions that serve cybersecurity needs in the APAC region.

With markets in Asia increasingly at risk of cyber attacks and data breaches, Cloudbric’s all-inclusive Web Application Firewall (WAF) service is helping web hosting companies in the Asia Pacific region like Gigabit take the lead in enhancing security resources needed to combat these cybersecurity risks. Cloudbric’s WAF, which utilizes a Logic Analysis Engine comprised of 26 preset rules that can intelligently recognize attacks, will not only power the security needs of Gigabit’s clients but will also make security as smooth and easy as possible for end users with Cloudbric’s interactive dashboard and quality customer service.

“The IT industry never fails to amaze us - with new technology emerging every day, the rise of entry points for outside intruders makes the number of web threats and cyber attacks a major concern for businesses and individuals. Hence, we are committed to working hand in hand with Cloudbric in providing a secure and reliable hosting platform for all of our customers with WAF,” added West Teoh, Managing Director of Gigabit Hosting.

“Because strong security and strong performance are at the root of any data center, we chose to partner with Gigabit whose dedicated server resources ensure consistent and high performance at all times,” said TJ Jung, VP of Product & Technology for Cloudbric. “We are excited to bring our advanced WAF technology to Gigabit’s clients and amplify our presence into the Asia Pacific region.”

Last year, SC Magazine Awards honored Cloudbric as the best SME security solution for providing small to mid-size businesses with a reliable website protection service. Penta Security Systems’ leading Security-as-a-Service offering, Cloudbric, is rapidly growing its global clientele through numerous partnerships in various regions of the world.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric is a cloud-based web security service, offering an award-winning WAF, DDoS protection, and SSL, all in a full-service package. Utilizing Penta Security Systems’ patented Logic Analysis Engine to filter malicious website traffic with proven precision, Cloudbric delivers lower false positives than any industry competitor. Please visit cloudbric.com for more information and send direct partnership inquiries to cloudbric(at)pentasecurity(dot)com.

About Gigabit

TheGigabit, also known as Gigabit Hosting, is a trusted and leading hosting provider in Asia with 13 years of experience in the hosting and data center industry that offers a wide range of premium hosting services such as domain names, SSD shared hosting, SSD virtual private servers, dedicated servers, server co-locations, clustered hosting, cloud hosting, bandwidth, IP transit, backup, and disaster recovery. Visit thegigabit.com for more details and reach out to sales(at)thegigabit(dot)com for any inquiries.