ClubUp Welcomes New Board Members

ClubUp is excited to announce that in addition to a successful capital raise, the company also welcomes three new members to its Board of Directors. New members Scott Mahoney, Ken Thompson and Seth Waugh will join current members Todd Johnson and Matthew Rose to assist ClubUp in achieving its mission of helping golf courses expand member benefits by offering affordable caddie solutions, encouraging golfers to walk more and promoting youth development and engagement through the innovative caddie program.

Mr. Mahoney is the chairman and CEO of Peter Millar LLC. He is an industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience in luxury brand building and channel specific strategy, including an 11-year career with Polo Ralph Lauren before partnering with Sea Island Company in the acquisition of Peter Millar.

Mr. Thompson works at New York-based private equity firm Aquiline Capital Partners. Prior to joining Aquiline, Thompson was chairman, president and chief executive officer of Wachovia Corporation. Previously, he served as the chairman of The Clearing House, The Financial Services Roundtable and The Financial Services Forum, in addition to holding the position of president of the International Monetary Conference. Mr. Thompson was also president of the Federal Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve Board. He is a director of BNC Bancorp; Strategic Growth Bank, Incorporated; FIFS Holdings Corp.; Clear2Pay NV; and the PGA TOUR. He is a trustee of The Morehead-Cain Foundation.

Mr. Waugh served as CEO of Deutsche Bank Americas from 2003 until his retirement in 2013. He remains a member of the DB Americas Advisory Board and served as its chairman until 2016. Mr. Waugh is currently vice chairman of Florida East Coast Industries, Inc. and serves on the boards of Franklin Templeton Advisors and Wake Forest University. He also serves on the Advisory Boards of Workday, Inc. and the PGA of America and served on the FINRA Board of Governors until 2015.

About ClubUp

ClubUp is an innovative company using a technical platform that promotes caddie services and game improvement options to private golf clubs. ClubUp currently has partner clubs in Charlotte and Winston-Salem, North Carolina, including Quail Hollow Club, home of the Wells Fargo Championship and 2017 PGA Championship. Members of ClubUp partner clubs can request a caddie in the weeks, days or hours prior to their round.

For more information, visit http://www.clubup.us, contact us by email at contact(at)clubup.us or call 704-940-2878.