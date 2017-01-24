ClubUp Announces Partnership with The First Tee

We're excited to have ClubUp join us as a silver level partner. ClubUp opens up an exciting opportunity for The First Tee participants to experience and enjoy another aspect of the game of golf.

ClubUp is proud to announce its national partnership with The First Tee youth organization. Using weekend, after school and in school programs, the goal of The First Tee is to help shape the lives of young people from all backgrounds by reinforcing values like integrity, respect and perseverance through the game of golf. ClubUp plans to offer First Tee participants from chapters throughout the Southeast the opportunity to caddie for ClubUp, giving them a chance to earn good money while working on the golf course.

Operating in a similar manner to popular on demand service platforms such as Uber, ClubUp identifies local high school and college students with a love for golf and allows them to set their own hours, giving them the flexibility they value while at the same time filling a sizeable gap in the private golf market. A substantial percentage of ClubUp’s caddie base derives from The First Tee participants.

The First Tee is proud to have recently teamed up with ClubUp as a corporate partner, as well. Jennifer Weiler, SVP & chief development officer said, “We're excited to have ClubUp join us as a silver level partner. ClubUp opens up an exciting opportunity for The First Tee participants to experience and enjoy another aspect of the game of golf.”

ClubUp founder and CEO Matthew Rose stated that his company is addressing an important need in the private golf community. “Golfers are still interested in using caddies,” he said. By using technology to pair golfers with ClubUp Caddies, the days of caddies waiting around at a golf club to get a loop is over. This is a much more efficient approach to caddying that allows the partner clubs and their members to enjoy the benefits of a caddie program without many of the challenges that come with managing it.

About The First Tee

The First Tee (http://www.thefirsttee.org) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit youth development organization whose mission is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf. With its home office at World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida, The First Tee reaches young people on golf courses, in elementary schools and at other youth-serving locations.

Since its inception in 1997, The First Tee has grown its network to deliver programs in all 50 United States and select international locations. In 2015, The First Tee brought character education through the game of golf to more than 4.7 million young people. The First Tee’s Founding Partners are the LPGA, the Masters Tournament, PGA of America, PGA TOUR and the USGA. Shell Oil Company is The First Tee’s Founding Corporate Partner and Johnson & Johnson is its Legacy Partner. Former President George W. Bush serves as honorary chair.

About ClubUp

ClubUp is an innovative company using a technical platform that promotes caddie services and game improvement options to private golf clubs. ClubUp currently has partner clubs in Charlotte, NC and Winston Salem, NC including Quail Hollow Club, home of the Wells Fargo Championship and 2017 PGA Championship. Members of ClubUp partner clubs can request a caddie in the weeks, days or hours prior to their round. For more information, visit http://www.clubup.us, contact us by email at contact(at)clubup.us or call 704-940-2878.