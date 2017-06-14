In his book "The Collapse of Parenting" Dr Leonard Sax devotes an entire chapter to "why American kids are now 10, 20, 50 or 90 times more likely to be on prescription psychiatric medications compared with kids in other countries (the rate varies depending on the diagnosis in question)." According to Dr. Leonard Sax, in America, drugs are regarded as the first resort in treating childrens’ possible mental conditions. In other countries, however, prescription drugs are the very last resort. With lack of medical studies that test long-term effects of these drugs on young people, “We are, as a society, doing a huge experiment on American kids,” notes Dr. Sax.

Busy schedules put another strain on kids, making them more anxious. Overscheduling doesn’t only make kids worry but also devalues family time. “When family time is the lowest priority, kids are more likely to become anxious and depressed,” says Dr. Sax. He recommends canceling a few playdates to have family dinners.



And the educational system does not improve the situation either. Dr. Sax believes that computer screens in classrooms decrease academic performance. “Outside of North America, electronic screens are regarded largely as having little place in the classroom, because screens undermine the teacher-student relationship.”



Dr. Leonard Sax earned both a PhD in psychology and an MD from the University of Pennsylvania. He has spoken on issues of child and adolescent development all over the world and wrote several books including “The Collapse of Parenting” which provides valuable insight into raising healthy children.



