We may celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks and family, but do we have “liberty and justice for all” in the education system? In an exclusive July 4 interview with CMRubinWorld, creator of the globally acclaimed Theory of Multiple Intelligences, Dr Howard Gardner, explains that the United States allowed his parents who were German Jews to immigrate to this great nation many decades ago. Today, however he thinks of the US as “one member of a family of nations, part of the same tiny and vulnerable planet.” He also believes that the US education system can “learn much from Finland, Singapore, Canada and other countries.”

America was built with a great vision in mind. From the beginning, the Founding Fathers believed in the importance of education and investment in youth. As the world changes, Gardner warns us that education faces challenges. Learning has become lifelong, “beginning in the first year of life and extending to old age.” It must go “beyond curricula in the usual sense” and “focus sharply on character - the kinds of human beings we want to nurture.”

With changes in technology that greatly impact jobs and life in general, people of all ages must commit to being lifelong learners. Adults should not fear connecting with younger persons to learn about new technologies. Likewise, younger persons should learn to code. However, Gardner stresses there are some key elements of education that remain a constant, such as: “Mastering disciplines, learning to communicate effectively, engaging civilly in discussion and argument – these have and should remain at the forefront of all education.”

Dr. Howard Gardner is Professor of Cognition and Education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. He is well known for his theory of multiple intelligences and has recently launched a blog called, “Life-Long Learning: a Blog on Education.”

CMRubinWorld launched in 2010 to explore what kind of education would prepare students to succeed in a rapidly changing globalized world. Its award winning series, The Global Search for Education, is a celebrated trailblazer in the renaissance of the 21st century, and occupies a special place in the pulse of key issues facing every nation and the collective future of all children. It connects today’s top thought leaders with a diverse global audience of parents, students and educators. Its highly readable platform allows for discourse concerning our highest ideals and the sustainable solutions we must engineer to achieve them. C. M. Rubin has produced over 500 interviews and articles discussing an expansive array of topics under a singular vision: when it comes to the world of children, there is always more work to be done.

Read the full article here

For more information on CMRubinWorld

Contact Information

David Wine

david(at)cmrubinworld(dot)com