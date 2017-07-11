As technology advances and corporations shift to automation, discussion on whether or not youth are ready for future jobs has constantly been in our headlines. According to the Pew Research center, only 16% of Americans believe that a four-year degree course will prepare students for a high-paying job in today’s economy. The difference between what an employer may need from their workers and what is being taught in schools is growing and it has become evident that lifelong learning is important for the future of the youth.

C.M Rubin (founder of CMRubinWorld) asked millennials around the world to share their opinions on youth and lifelong learning as well as their expectations for the future.

“Although formal education and degrees are crucial ways to gain knowledge, I strongly believe learning can be found in most experiences, interactions, and jobs,” says Kamna Kathuria. “Millennials everywhere are undoubtedly more tolerant and informed than the generations before them. Their beliefs and attitudes, however, depend much more on the environments they are brought up and educated in than in their generational ties,” Sajia Darwish explains. “I easily dared to learn Spanish and found it much easier to master the linguistic structures because I had spent time before learning the structures of French – which are similar in many ways,” says Alusine Barrie. “I am confident to want to study economics and computer programming (which both require a healthy dose of mathematical reasoning) because I have developed the prerequisite skills before.”

The Millennial Bloggers can be found all around the world. They are innovators and are dedicated to education, their merits can be seen throughout their efforts to educate and lead. The Millennial Bloggers are Alusine Barrie, Sajia Darwish, James Kernochan, Kamna Kathuria, Jacob Deleon Navarrete, Reetta Heiskanen, Shay Wright, Isadora Baum, Wilson Carter III, Francisco Hernandez, Erin Farley, Dominique Alyssa Dryding, Harry Glass, Harmony Siganporia and Bonnie Chiu.

CMRubinWorld launched in 2010 to explore what kind of education would prepare students to succeed in a rapidly changing globalized world. Its award-winning series, The Global Search for Education, is a highly regarded trailblazer in the renaissance of 21st century education, and occupies a widely respected place in the pulse of key issues facing every nation and the collective future of all children. It connects today’s top thought leaders with a diverse global audience of parents, students and educators. Its highly readable platform allows for discourse concerning our highest ideals and the sustainable solutions we must engineer to achieve them. C. M. Rubin has produced hundreds of interviews and articles discussing an extensive array of topics under a singular vision: when it comes to the world of children, there is always more work to be done.

