CMS Touts Success with Innovative Machines

CMS announces the successful culmination of their partnership with Urban Quarry, a company specializing in the production of natural stone countertops and other architectural elements for the home or office. To strengthen growth and improve speed and efficiency, Urban Quarry installed a new production line consisting of six working centers fabricated by CMS Brembana, a division of CMS. The new machines greatly increased the output capabilities of Urban Quarry and will continue to do so in the future.

Computer numerical control for stone work, or CNC Stone Machining, requires precision and strength to make great looking products. From cutting slabs to grinding, drilling, and finishing, the new production line made by CMS Brembana is tailored specifically to the needs of Urban Quarry. Using a single supplier also means that the software is seamlessly integrated between all machines. Now, the six different stone machining work centers operate as part of a unified supply chain that is optimized to produce the highest returns.

"We were really pleased that CMS was able to develop these products for Urban Quarry," said Steve Hillis, CEO of CMS North America. "That's really what CMS focuses on and what CMS prides itself in, being able to work with a client and figure out what they need, then building backward from there to design the perfect machine. It's not about going with what's already on our shelves when solving problems. It's about adapting and personalizing it in a different way that solves a problem. So for a company like Urban Quarry, when they started out they could only cut a single slab a day, and with CMS Brembana’s new machines, they're up to 90 in 24 hours. That's really tearing down a major limit on what they were able to accomplish. That kind of breakthrough is a huge win in CMS’ book."

The machines created by CMS Brembana feature automated pallet change, tilting loading tables, suction cup manipulators, and integrated water-jet technology. This continuously feeds the grinding and drilling departments, increasing efficiency. With these technological upgrades, it is expected that Urban Quarry's productivity will remain high in the upcoming years.

For more information on the successful partnerships CMS has forged, or their innovative machines, interested parties can visit http://www.cmsna.com or call (616) 698-9970. The company’s North American headquarters is located at 4095 Korona Ct SE in Caledonia, MI 49316.

CMS Industries designs, engineers, and manufactures computerized numerical control (CNC) stone machining centers for leading design and architectural companies. It has over 45 years of experience in 3-5 axis CNC machines, including multiple machining head applications. CMS North America—as part of the CMS Industries World Group—has sold and supported CMS’ products for more than 30 years in North America. In addition to the deep customer support it provides for parts and service, it also provides a 24/7 support hotline, and a technical support staff which has an average experience of 12+ years.