CoastalStates Bank Voted Best Bank

“This recognition is especially rewarding and meaningful,” said Randy K. Dolyniuk, Chairman and CEO of CoastalStates Bank.

CoastalStates Bank has been selected as the 2017 Best Bank in the Financial Services category of the Island Packet’s Readers’ Choice Awards and Bluffton Today Select Winners Awards. The 2017 Best Bank Award was selected by readers of both the Island Packet and Bluffton Today publications.

“This recognition is especially rewarding and meaningful,” said Randy K. Dolyniuk, Chairman and CEO of CoastalStates Bank. “As the largest private financial institution headquartered in Beaufort County, we are proud of our local roots. We remain committed to our community, fully recognizing and understanding the unique personal and commercial banking needs of the Lowcountry while engaged in providing best in class customer service. The dual acknowledgement from Lowcountry residents affirms our bankers are doing what we have set out to do. Best Bankers, best service, for the best customers…that’s why we are local. And proud of It!”

CoastalStates bankers Diana McDougall, Executive Vice President, Retail Banking; Mark Brittman, Vice President, Sun City Team Leader; and Latoya Salters, Bluffton Team Leader joined to celebrate all winners of the Bluffton Today Select Awards Winners on June 27, 2017 in Bluffton, SC.

CoastalStates Bank headquartered on Hilton Head Island, SC, offers a variety of personal and business checking accounts, investment products, mortgage and business loans, and a full-service line of business products and services. Homeowners Mortgage Enterprises, Inc., a subsidiary of CoastalStates Bank, is a Columbia-based, full-service regional mortgage banking firm operating in 19 states. Financial and Mortgage Centers in the Lowcountry are located at 5 Bow Circle, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928, (843) 341-9900; 98 Main Street, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 (843) 689-7800; 7 Thurmond Way, Bluffton, SC 29910, (843) 837-0100; and 30 William Pope Drive (Sun City), Bluffton, SC 29910, (843) 705-1200. For more information, call CSB headquarters at 843-341-9900; toll-free 1-888-RING-CSB (1-888-746-4272) or visit http://www.coastalstatesbank.com.