The Tea Spot, a leading provider of whole leaf teas and Steepware®, fuels its vision of health and wellness through social entrepreneurship. More than 1,000 participants in Komen® Colorado’s upcoming Snowshoe for the Cure will each receive a cold brew tea gift pack from The Tea Spot®. This event, which raises funds for Coloradans affected by breast cancer, will take place on the trails of the Frisco Nordic Center on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Summit County, Colorado. The Tea Spot, based in Boulder, Colorado, has an on-going pledge to wellness by making in-kind donations amounting to 10 percent of its revenues. The company’s mission of promoting health and wellness by infusing the goodness of whole leaf tea is embodied in this 10 percent pledge of tea and Steepware® products. The cold brew tea kits, specially curated for Snowshoe for the Cure, are packaged in gift bags and stuffed in every participant event goody bag. Each kit includes a Steep & Go cold brew tea filter, as well as a selection of single-serving loose leaf teas suitable for cold brewing, along with an instruction card and “Cancer Hates Tea” sticker.

The Tea Spot’s CEO Maria Uspenski stated, “We’re so excited to be a part of Snowshoe for the Cure, taking place in our home state. Our aim is that the cold brew tea kits we’re providing for the participants’ goody bags will help refresh and rehydrate the snowshoers at this outdoor winter event. Komen Colorado is a cause that’s in alignment with our passion: raising awareness about cancer, and helping to maintain the wellness of those who have been touched by cancer, as well as our community at large. At The Tea Spot, we have a singular focus; our vision is to help people live healthier lives by infusing the goodness of tea into their everyday. We’re inspired by medical research suggesting that whole leaf teas boast many health and nutrition benefits – from helping prevent cancer and heart disease, to stress management and weight loss.”

Erin Stoen, event manager at Komen Colorado said, “Susan G. Komen Colorado depends on the generosity of the community to raise funds that advance our mission. It is through events like Snowshoe for the Cure that we can save local lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer. The Tea Spot’s in-kind donation for this year’s event goody bags will certainly enhance the participant experience, but their dedication to the cause will also be felt through the impact of their corporate team participation and fundraising.”

About The Tea Spot®

The Tea Spot is a leading producer of handcrafted whole leaf teas and the creator of Steepware®—innovative teawares that make healthy tea effortless and accessible. The company was founded in 2004 by Maria Uspenski, a cancer survivor drawn to the health benefits of whole leaf tea during her recovery. Her message is simple and powerful: tea in its freshest form renders premium flavor and unmatched health benefits. With a steadfast mission to foster health and wellness through tea, The Tea Spot donates ten percent of all sales in-kind to cancer and community wellness programs. To date, they have supported over 100 organizations and touched more than 10,000 lives. The Tea Spot is a Colorado-based Certified B Corp, woman-owned and operated philanthropic business. Learn more at http://theteaspot.com.

About Susan G. Komen Colorado®

Denver-based Susan G. Komen® Colorado has invested more than $42 million into 100+ Colorado-based non-profit health clinics, hospitals and community-based organizations to provide life-saving breast cancer care to those in need in 22 counties (Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Eagle, Garfield, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Logan, Morgan, Park, Phillips, Pitkin, Sedgwick, Summit, Washington, Weld, and Yuma). Komen Colorado’s local investments have provided Coloradans with more than:



54,759 mammograms;

39,537 clinical breast exams;

2,122 treatment services and

647 breast cancers diagnosed

In addition, the organization has raised more than $15 million for breakthrough research to understand risk-factors for the disease, treatment protocols, how the disease metastasizes, and to develop evidence-based interventions to increase survivorship. Learn more at http://www.komencolorado.org.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside of the federal government while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Since its founding in 1982, Komen has funded more than $920 million in research and provided more than $2 billion in funding to screening, education, treatment and psychosocial support programs serving millions of people in more than 30 countries worldwide. Komen was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social.