Applying to college is hard enough for students going to school in the United States. For international students who want to study at a university or college in the U.S., the college admissions process is even harder. Often international students do not understand the U.S. college admissions process or know how to make their applications stand out. Many international students underestimate the time required to apply for admission. Making the process even harder for kids outside the U.S., most do not have counselors at their high schools who are knowledgeable about U.S. colleges and the admissions process. However, international students can increase their odds of getting accepted.

International Admissions: How to get accepted to U.S. colleges provides parents and students living outside the U.S. with the tools and resources they need to understand and navigate the U.S. college admissions process. The entire admissions process, from choosing the right schools to completing college applications to financial aid, is reviewed in an easy-to-read way, understandable for even students who speak English as a second language.

Included in the book is how to best handle the confusing requirements unique to international students, including bank statements, translated transcripts, and additional standardized tests, like the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL).

This step-by-step guide to earning admission into a U.S. college is written by Mandee Heller Adler, CEO and founder of International College Counselors, one of the world’s largest independent college advising companies, and award-winning writer Aimee Heller, co-founder of Edit the Work. This is their second book.

How to increase their chances of admission by giving colleges what they want.

How to approach the U.S. admissions process with easy-to-follow steps.

How to build their resume with academic and extracurricular opportunities that colleges desire.

How to find the “right fit” college even without the financial resources necessary to visit the schools they are interested in.

How to use their unique cultural identity and experiences to set themselves apart in the college essay.

How to examine options for financial aid and scholarships despite being much fewer opportunities for international students.

“You can’t change the international student admissions requirements, but you can change your approach,” says the Ivy-League educated Adler. “International students can more easily get into their dream school by having insight and understanding into the admissions process.”

Adler wrote the book after having worked with hundreds of international students, many of whom got accepted by top universities in the United States. With the help of the book, students will have the power to be their own best college counselors.

“Getting into the school of your dreams doesn’t come from connections or living in the U.S.” Adler shares. “It comes from understanding the admissions process, advanced planning, moxie, and this book!”

International Admissions is available on Amazon at http://amzn.to/2raeSCw. For more information, contact Cheree Liebowitz at cheree(at)internationalcollegecounselors(dot)com.

Mandee Heller Adler is the founder and partner of International College Counselors, one of the world’s largest and most successful college and graduate school admissions counseling businesses. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with Honors and two degrees before receiving an MBA from Harvard Business School. As a Certified Educational Planner, she has personally helped hundreds of students across the world find, apply to, and gain acceptance into college. Aimee Heller is an award-winning writer and co-founder of Edit the Work. She has helped students from all over the world with their writing, from college admissions essays to university papers. Adler and Heller previously published From Public School to the Ivy League: How to Get into a Top School Without Top Dollar Resources. They now share their insights and expertise for international students in International Admissions: How to get accepted to U.S. Colleges.

