Across the country, high school students are writing their college essays and getting ahead on their college applications. A number of these students are getting inspired by college essays they find on the Internet or getting professional help from companies like International College Counselors.

“As long as a student is not copying parts of someone else’s essay or the editor is not writing a student’s essay, help on college admissions essays is ethical,” said Mandee Heller Adler, president of International College Counselors.

Plagiarism is always wrong and schools are getting better at detecting it. Colleges use plagiarism-prevention services like Turnitin. This service and other like it compare college application essays to a huge database of collected information and what’s already on the web.



Lying on the college application or in the essay is also to be avoided. If a university finds out a student has lied, rejection is almost guaranteed. To uncover lies on the application, colleges do research of their own. They may look for inconsistencies and follow up on them or even do random checks. College admissions officers have called up high schools to verify activities and awards. They have also checked with jobs, internship organizers, and places where students have performed public service. Thanks to the Internet, it’s easy to see if a student really has received a major award or a significant ranking, whether it’s in music or sports.

Embellishing the truth is a grey area. If a student participated in a 5K race for cancer awareness, this should not be written as, “Helped find a cure for cancer.” Of course, there’s nothing wrong with presenting yourself in a positive way. This is where ethics (and clever adjectives) come into play.

“Students should be themselves - a more interesting, more attractive, more eloquent version of themselves,” said Adler. “At International College Counselors, we believe that every student has a gem of an essay within them. What they need to do is find that kernel of truth – and remember to proofread.”

Also, as Isser Gallogly, associate dean of MBA Admissions at New York University's Stern School of Business, said to Business Insider (7.21.17), "make sure you get across who you are in this essay."

