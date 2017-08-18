CollegeDice Advisory Platform - How it works Past News Releases RSS

With ever increasing competition to secure admission in top MBA programs, applicants are paying huge amount of fees for assistance on the tough admission processes. In many cases, applicants end up paying thousands of dollars in fees without getting much value in return.

To solve this problem, Collegedice.com has recently launched its new “1:1 Advisory Platform” to connect MBA applicants with the graduates of top business schools to seek their help during the admission process. The whole process is really efficient, applicants can select the right Advisors based on their profiles, check their calendar & book online sessions with them. On the due date and time, Advisors will guide the applicants on different parts of the admission process through video conferencing sessions. Already 30 graduates from top business schools such as London Business School, Chicago University’s Booth School, NYU Stern Business School, Carnegie Mellon’s Tepper School of Business, and Indian Institute of Management have registered as Student Advisors.

Applicants can seek guidance on school selection, application preparation, admission tests (GMAT/GRE), application essays, scholarship applications, interviews, resume and English language tests. The fees charged by these Advisors are only a fraction of what is being charged by other admission consultants. Some of these graduates are willing to spend an hour of their time to guide you for almost free of cost. Since, these Advisors have themselves gone through the process successfully and have attended these programs; they are the best experts to advice on the program and admission process.

Since its launch last year, Collegedice.com has been used by over 50,000 students from over 130 countries to find the right MBA or Master’s program in line with their career targets. Collegedice.com is fast becoming the most trusted partner for applicants to find the right resources during one of the most important decisions of their careers.

For more information on Collegedice.com, or to book sessions with the graduates of top business schools, visit: http://www.collegedice.com