The Nike Soccer Camp camp at UCCS offers soccer players of all abilities the opportunity to refine fundamentals and enhance their skillset at the forward, midfielder, defender or goal keeper position. Nike Soccer Campers will play on one of the finest synthetic turf soccer facilities in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. Mountain Lion Stadium is in its ninth year of operation after renovations during the 2005 season.

Camp Director Brian Miller has recently completed his sixth season as the Head Assistant Coach and Recruiting Coordinator for the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs in the 2016 fall season. In five years with UCCS, Miller holds a record of 48-38-7 and has helped the team achieve a postseason bid to the RMAC Tournament in all five seasons. Miller has compiled a camp staff consisting of experienced assistant coaches as well as collegiate soccer players.

“Our goal is to stimulate a love for the game by immersing you in the sport and giving you the kind of focused, intensive training essential to improvement,” states Brian Miller. “Over the course of camp, your enthusiasm and self-confidence will grow along with your skills.”

There are three sessions offered at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs in the summer of 2017:



Junior Academy – Ages 10-16: June 25-28 (Coed)

Premier ID Session I – Ages 14-22: July 16-19 (Coed)

Premier ID Session II – Ages 14-22: August 9-12 (Coed)

The Nike Soccer Camp at UCCS welcomes any and all entrants who want to develop their soccer skills in a fun and encouraging environment. This program is designed for all player levels, ranging from beginner to more experienced.

For additional details or to register online, visit http://www.ussportscamps.com or call 1-800-NIKE-CAMP.

About US Sports Camps, Inc.

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America’s largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. Over 80,000 kids attended a US Sports Camps program in 2016. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.