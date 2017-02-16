Orthopedic Knee Surgeon and Shoulder Specialist Matthew Provencher, MD Dr. Provencher created this website to help patients advocate for their own best care and to provide medical professionals worldwide with access to his research and innovative treatment techniques.

Orthopedic knee surgeon and shoulder specialist at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado Matthew Provencher, MD CAPT MC USNR has launched a new patient education website MATTHEWPROVENCHERMD.COM developed by eMedical Media. As one of the nation's leading orthopedic shoulder and knee surgeons, Dr. Provencher created this website to help patients advocate for their own best care and to provide medical professionals worldwide with access to his research and innovative treatment techniques.

Before joining The Steadman Clinic, Dr. Provencher served as the Chief of Sports Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, Visiting Professor at Harvard Medical School and the Head Team Physician and Medical Director for the New England Patriots. He has published over 200 peer-reviewed publications and articles, 148 chapters, and has authored 5 textbooks. Through his dedication to orthopedic research and innovation, Dr. Provencher has pioneered a number of orthopedic procedures to help improve patient outcomes.

Patients searching online for insight and practical knowledge on problems associated with shoulder and knee injuries will find information on conditions such as:

Cartilage Injuries

Labral & SLAP Tears

Meniscus Deficiency

Rotator Cuff Tears

Ligament Injuries

Bony injuries of the shoulder

ACL Tears

LCL, Posterolateral and Multiligamentous Knee Injuries

Meniscal Injuries and Deficiency

Cartilage Injury and Deficiency

Shoulder Arthritis

Shoulder Dislocations

Treatment options addressed on the website are both non-surgical and surgical. A patient’s history, symptoms and activity level will help determine the right course of treatment. Patients seeking an accurate diagnosis and treatment must visit a qualified medical professional in person. Patients searching online for knowledge on treatment options will find information on:

Biologic Shoulder Replacement

Osteoarthritis Knee Treatment

Capsulolabral Reconstruction

Meniscal Transplantation

Rotator Cuff Repair Surgery – early and late chronic tears

Knee Osteotomy

Shoulder Replacement

Bony Reconstruction of the shoulder – glenoid and humerus

Meniscal repair and transplantation

Cartilage repair and transplantation

Dr. Provencher and his team are dedicated to keeping patients of all ages active by providing the most progressive treatment for sports injuries and orthopedic disorders. For those who are seeking diagnosis or second opinion, Dr. Provencher offers film reviews and consultations.

About Matthew Provencher, MD CAPT MC USNR

Dr. Provencher is a knee surgeon and shoulder specialist at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado. Dr. Provencher completed his orthopedic surgery residency at the Naval Medical Center San Diego and his orthopedic shoulder, knee and sports surgery fellowship at Rush University in Chicago. Dr. Provencher has returned many patients of all levels - Olympic, professional, collegiate and weekend warriors alike - back to full participation.