Erlanger Agency, a full-service insurance and financial services firm serving families and businesses of the metro Columbus area, has introduced the latest charity campaign in their ongoing community involvement program. Newest partner Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio offers a comfortable home away from home to families with hospitalized children at little or no cost. Donations are now being accepted at https://www.crowdrise.com/a-home-away-from-home/fundraiser/boberlanger.

Ronald McDonald House (RMH) is an internationally renowned nonprofit organization which supports the families of children around the world who are hospitalized with serious injuries and illnesses. At RMH, families may enjoy home-cooked meals, private rooms, laundry facilities and playrooms for the kids. Providing parents and siblings with housing in safe and comfortable locations close to children receiving treatment means families can support each other during stressful hospital stays. Founded on the simple premise that nothing else should matter when a family is focused on healing their child – not where they can afford to stay, where they will get their next meal or how they will keep the family together – RMH is often referred to as ‘The House That Love Built’. Keeping families together raises everyone’s spirits, enables parents to communicate more effectively with their children’s medical teams and facilitates healing.

“We’re very excited to be working with Ronald McDonald House,” said Bob Erlanger, owner of Erlanger Agency. “They provide comfort and peace-of-mind to children and families struggling with extremely challenging circumstances. We feel honored to do anything at all we can to help make that possible.”

The agency has made it simple for everyone in the community to pitch in and help by pledging to donate $10 to RMH for each and every referral they receive for an insurance quote, with no purchase necessary. Readers wishing to have Erlanger Agency make a donation on their behalf may recommend friends and family members for no-obligation quotations at http://www.erlangeragency.com/A-Home-Away-From-Home-_20_community_cause.

Meanwhile, the caring team at Erlanger Agency is hard at work mobilizing their network of customers, business partners, friends, family and neighbors to promote the initiative. The fundraiser for RMH is also featured in the agency’s vibrant community publication, Our Hometown magazine, which is delivered to thousands of households in the Columbus/Clintonville metro area every month. Readers may enjoy electronic versions of current and archived issues by visiting http://www.erlangeragency.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_46.

Erlanger Agency has made an ongoing commitment to positively impact the communities it serves by vigorously seeking out and supporting local worthy causes. Concerned members of the community who would like to suggest recipients of future campaigns may do so at http://www.erlangeragency.com/Add-Community-Cause_45. To learn about past initiatives and keep tabs on future opportunities to support the community, readers are encouraged to bookmark http://www.erlangeragency.com/community-cause.

About Erlanger Agency

Serving Central Ohio families and businesses from offices in Clintonville, Erlanger Agency has a simple mission: to provide the finest insurance and financial services in the industry, while delivering consistently superior service. Bob Erlanger and his team of dedicated professionals believe in protecting all the things which are most important to their clients (their families, homes, cars, businesses and more), and in helping to prepare long-term strategies to enable financial success and security. Their dedicated agents may be reached by calling 614-451-6600. More information on the agency may be found at http://www.erlangeragency.com/.