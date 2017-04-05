“Connecting people through humor is the fastest way to break through barriers." - Huntz Colburn, Founder

From the beginning, founder Huntz Colburn has been dedicated to the idea of bringing people together to enjoy daily laughs, and this anniversary marks an achievement forged by ambition and perseverance. “Connecting people through humor is the fastest way to break through barriers.” says Huntz, who started the Monkey Pickles community in 2009 with a 45-member Facebook group that grew from a simple love of laughter. The members of this group hailed from different backgrounds, ages, races, and religions to form the basis of what Monkey Pickles is today.

Huntz continues to be driven by the foundational concept that these personal connections are the key to the infrastructure of Monkey Pickles. He will sometimes meet employees and clients at a local sports bar and arcade entertainment venue because, as he puts it, “There’s no posturing when you’re looking at an air hockey table.” He believes that breaking down walls through comedy is important not just in a business model, but in everyday life: “Human nature is not a strategy,” says Huntz, “profiles on social media are real people, not data sets! There is always a face behind the name.”

Monkey Pickles humor is driven by user content; the comedy isn’t churned out by a faceless entertainer, it’s created within the social threads across social media and website by its own community. Today, Monkey Pickles has grown to include over 100,000 members on Facebook alone. This number continues to grow as they build bridges with everyday humor to members all over the world.

Holding true to their tagline, “Community Is the Difference,” Monkey Pickles is celebrating its eight-year milestone with a video comedy contest called the #RealDillComedy Contest. The contest offers an opportunity for comedians, bloggers, YouTubers, etc. to gain exposure and promote their work through the Monkey Pickles community.

Video submissions will be accepted through June 1st, 2017 and will be voted on by Monkey Pickles followers in May and June 2017. The top-voted video will be eligible for a host of prizes, including promotions, swag and monetary rewards. To learn more, visit The Real Dill Comedy Contest

About Monkey Pickles

Monkey Pickles is a media company that focuses on community and relationship-building, steeped in satire and everyday humor. The Monkey Pickles online community showcases funny articles, blogs, jokes, videos, quizzes, contests, and other comedic content ready to be peeled for a dose of mental recess. Monkey Picklers can often be happily surprised with a social media shout-out for being active in the community, an official Monkey Pickles t-shirt, or a simple message from the Monkey Pickles team when they are going through a rough time.

To join in the fun on social media, Monkey Pickles can be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Google+.