Milea Trucks Named Boar's Head Approved Dealer

"We're pleased to be recognized by Boar's Head as an approved supplier," said Vinny Milea.

Milea Truck Sales and Leasing has been named by Boar's Head Provision Company as an approved supplier of its specially branded trucks used to deliver food products to delicatessens nationwide. Founded in 1905 in Brooklyn, N.Y., Boar's Head sells and delivers fresh deli meats, cheeses, frankfurters and condiments through specially licensed retailers.

Vehicles being used for delivery are 2017 Hino Motors, Ltd. models 268A and 338, both medium to large-sized chassis trucks capable of supporting refrigerated, customized rear bodies. Milea Trucks is also sanctioned to provide upgrades to these models including tool boxes, additional chrome applications and custom interior tables, shelving and lighting. The dealership is approved to perform all Boar's Head refinishing and body repair work.

"We're pleased to be recognized by Boar's Head as an approved supplier," said Vinny Milea, sales manager at the dealership. "As part of the arrangement, we also offer discounted pricing on parts and service for the Boar's Head fleet as well as reduced rental charges on a replacement Boar's Head commercial truck for qualified distributors while their truck is in our service department."

Family owned and operated for 30 years, Milea Truck Sales and Leasing serves New York City and the tri-state area with leading brand trucks and configurations for purchase or lease. Service is available seven days a week, day and night, to keep fleets fully operational. Rental vehicles during repairs are available. Leading commercial truck brands are featured, including Volvo, GMC, Hino, Mitsubishi Fuso, UD and Isuzu. They are available in vans, tilt cabs or commercial box styles. Alternative electric, hybrid or natural gas vehicles are also available.

The dealership headquarters is located at 885 East 149th St., Bronx, N.Y. 10455. Contact Milea Trucks at (718) 292-6200; visit online at https://www.mileatruck.com.

Opened in 1980 at the Hunts Point food distribution Center in the Bronx, Milea Truck Sales and Leasing has added truck dealerships in Queens and Brooklyn, N.Y., as well as a passenger car franchise for GMC, Buick and Subaru in the Bronx's Throgs Neck section. The company's strategic locations across New York allow it to support many fleet businesses distributing food, beverages, paper and construction items where tandem and single axle vehicles are required.