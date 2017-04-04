I highly recommend for men and women who carry concealed. -Chan Brown Senior Chief, USN, SEAL, RET.

Chan Brown is one of more than 11.1 million* Americans holding a concealed carry permit, but he doesn’t use a traditional holster for his handgun. In fact, he doesn’t use one at all. A retired U.S. Navy SEAL senior chief, Brown recently invested in the latest innovation in concealment wear-undergarments designed by Covert Compression to comfortably and safely secure his weapon in a way that enables him to wear unlimited clothing styles rather than baggy, oversized shirts.

Brown explains, “Covert Compression concealed garments are an "extension of skin" that allows you to carry concealed with easy access comfortably in many positions. Either under the arm or on the waist, front or rear ambidextrously. I highly recommend for men and women who carry concealed.”

These one-of-a-kind garments are the brainchild of Dawn Cover, owner of Nouvelle Inc. and Jessica Henry, marketing and sales director. They discovered a need for quality concealment wear when searching for a garment to secure Henry's weapon. Cover said, “I searched everywhere and even ordered several garments, but when they arrived I was astonished at how flimsy and unsafe they seemed. I decided to use my knowledge in textiles and design to make the garments myself,” she said.

The current Covert Compression line features five unique garments unlike anything available online or in retail stores. “I wanted to create a versatile collection-one that could accommodate men and women wearing shorts, skirts, or close-fitting t-shirts,” said Cover. “The product we developed is safe, secure, and slimming.”

Cover and Henry introduced the new line at the recent SGK Hampton Gun Show. Response to the products has been overwhelmingly positive. One customer, Jennifer Brunatti-Hudson writes, “Bought a waist holster at the gun show today! I’m already loving it. Very comfortable and you can’t tell I am packing!”

Nouvelle Inc. is already an established leader in the post surgical compression wear industry. The Virginia Beach-based design and manufacturing company creates durable medical grade garments for use by plastic surgery patients, burn victims, and more. The Covert Compression line was developed using the same high standards as Nouvelle’s medical grade garments that have been trusted by patients and physicians for more than 12 years. All garments are formaldehyde free, made in the USA, and built to last:

Gentleman’s T-shirt

This slim-line tank features a 2-inch, non-rolling waistband, two strategically-placed pockets for left or right-hand weapon draw, and convenient compartments for covert magazine placement.

Ladies’ Capri

Featuring a 2-inch waistband with dual pockets for left or right-hand weapon draw, this pull-on capri is designed to trim the thighs and lift the buttocks for a smooth appearance beneath clothing.

Ladies’ Short

Sleek shorts trim the thighs and gently lift the buttocks for an incredibly smooth line beneath clothing. A unique concealed carry garment, this pull-on girdle features a 2-inch waistband with dual pockets for left or right-hand weapon draw.

Ladies’ T-shirt

Exceptional craftsmanship and breathable design make this t-shirt tank for ladies one of our most popular concealed carry garments. Slim design incorporates two strategically-placed compartments for left or right-hand weapon draw.

Waist Holster

The 6-inch wide waist holster features dual pockets for left or right-hand draw, as well as a conveniently placed magazine slot. Custom conical design conforms to the body’s natural shape, allowing for flexible, yet secure handgun placement.

About Nouvelle:

Nouvelle Inc., under the leadership of Dawn Cover, manufactures and distributes concealment wear, post-surgical compression wear, body shaping garments, and scar care products worldwide from its facility in Virginia Beach, Va. Each garment is handcrafted with care, and customized for optimal healing of single or multiple cosmetic procedures. For more information about international distribution and sales, please contact Dawn Cover via email or telephone.

*This statistic was taken from a report issued by the Crime Prevention Research Center. The report states that the actual number may be higher because the number of permit holders is not available for all states. New York is one of them. Additionally, the number of all Americans carrying concealed weapons is not included, as there are 5 states and parts of Montana where permits are not needed.