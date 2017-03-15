Original 1969-1971 Led Zeppelin Concert Posters

Avid collector, Andrew Hawley, announces his search for original 1969-1971 Led Zeppelin concert posters. Led Zeppelin introduced heavy guitar driven rock music to audiences in 1968. According to Hawley, “The Led Zeppelin concert posters for their U.S. tours were printed by Murray Printing and Globe Posters. The posters were printed on thick cardboard and were hung in record store windows or nailed onto telephone poles. U.S posters were 14 inches x 22 inches in size. In contrast, English posters were much larger and printed on thin fly paper. They were wheat pasted on walls near bus and train stations.” For examples of Led Zeppelin posters, go to http://www.vintageconcertposterbuyer.com/fillmore_era/led_zeppelin.html

If you have an original 1969-1971 Led Zeppelin concert posters, Hawley is willing to pay $5,000 cash for each concert poster. Any condition accepted. Please call 310-346-1965 or email andrew (at) vintageconcertposterbuyer.com.