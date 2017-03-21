WB Concrete Stain fulfills a need in the market for an easy-to-use, environmentally conscious, concrete coloring product and it stands to deliver vibrant, colorfast results that endure everyday elements and traffic.

Rhino Linings Corporation (http://www.rhinolinings.com), a global leader in protective coatings best known for its sprayed-on truck bed liners, today announced the addition of Concrete Solutions WB Stain, a penetrating water-based concrete stain available in 30 standard colors, to its growing concrete restoration product line. The vibrant, UV stable WB Stain colors may be applied to both interior and exterior concrete surfaces. Unlike acid stains, water based stains produce more consistent color, offer low VOCs (volatile organic compounds) and are safer to apply due to the absence of solvents and acids.

“WB Concrete Stain fulfills a need in the market for an easy-to-use, environmentally conscious, concrete coloring product,” states Mike Roberts, vice president and COO of Rhino Linings Corporation. “Just like all Concrete Solutions colorants, the new WB Stain stands to deliver vibrant, colorfast results designed to endure everyday elements and foot traffic.”

Concrete Solutions WB Concrete Stain and other Concrete Solutions products are available for purchase through regional supply stores. To find a supply store near you, visit http://www.concretesolutions.com/distributors.

About Concrete Solutions Products by Rhino Linings

Concrete Solutions by Rhino Linings is a premier line of decorative concrete resurfacing systems that provide durable decorative restoration options for worn and damaged concrete surfaces. With more than 25 years of research, and millions of square feet of on-the-job testing in virtually every climate condition throughout the world, Concrete Solutions products are proven to stand the test of time and often used in a variety of high profile commercial and residential projects.

For more information about Concrete Solutions products, or to find a Concrete Solutions distributor near you, visit http://www.concretesolutions.com.

About Rhino Linings Corporation

Rhino Linings Corporation, established in 1988 and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a privately-held corporation and world leader in protective coatings and linings. Products manufactured and distributed by Rhino Linings Corporation include polyurethane, polyaspartic and epoxy coatings, concrete coatings and spray foam insulation and sealants. Rhino Linings Corporation has a global retail and industrial applicator network consisting of more than 2,000 independently owned and operated businesses in almost 80 countries.

For more information about Rhino Linings Corporation, call 858-450-0441 or visit http://www.rhinolinings.com.