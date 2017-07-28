Connect Your Leads is a trusted national hub for lead buyers and sellers We work with a wide variety of leads ranging from insurance to home internet to walk-in bathtubs, and our process for building new partnerships is time-tested and fair for everyone.

Connect Your Leads (CYL), the trusted nationwide network of lead buyers and sellers, will bring an expanded selection of lead types to the thousands of digital marketers attending Affiliate Summit East 2017 from July 30 to Aug. 1 at the New York Marriott Marquis.

This expansion means more opportunities for lucrative partnerships with those seeking to generate significant revenue from buying or selling high-quality leads within the home services industry.

Over the past year, the Connect Your Leads team has been keenly focused on expanding into new verticals and partnering with trusted, proven organizations operating in these verticals. The result is a larger network of publishers and advertisers where CYL can easily integrate new partners and establish agreements that are profitable for all sides.

“If you’re a publisher or advertiser at Affiliate Summit East this year and you are looking to buy or sell leads related to in or around the home, you’ll find no better partner than CYL,” said CYL Manager of Strategic Partnerships Chris Hoffner. “We work with a wide variety of leads ranging from insurance to home internet to walk-in bathtubs, and our process for building new partnerships is time-tested and fair for everyone.”

According to Hoffner, CYL is fully prepared to work with groups seeking to buy or sell leads for services and products in and around the home including:



Cable and satellite TV

Internet

Home security and home automation

Solar energy

Home insurance

Auto insurance

Life insurance

Wireless/cell phones

Gas & electric energy

Personal loans

Mortgages

Auto loans

Debt management

Credit cards

Walk-in bathtubs

Warranties

The above list is not exhaustive, so Hoffner encourages any interested parties to reach out regarding potentially beneficial opportunities.

How to connect with Connect Your Leads during Affiliate Summit East 2017

Anyone attending Affiliate Summit East 2017 is welcome to visit Table 215 during the Meet Market from noon to 6 p.m. July 30 to speak with Hoffner and CYL President Matt Gabrielson. The Meet Market is a showcase featuring affiliate programs, networks and vendors, and CYL’s table will be a place where attendees can learn more about CYL as well as discuss new partnerships and opportunities.

The CYL team is also available to meet with anyone not present at Affiliate Summit East 2017. Interested groups can schedule a phone call with Hoffner before or after the conference using this scheduling link.

For social media users, CYL will be active on Twitter and LinkedIn during Affiliate Summit East 2017. Follow CYL online through the Twitter handle @buyorsellleads or on the company’s LinkedIn profile at https://www.linkedin.com/company/connect-your-leads.

About Connect Your Leads

Connect Your Leads is the trusted nationwide hub for buyers and sellers of high-quality sales leads. The company’s primary focus is bringing together successful leads-focused businesses across diverse industries to form long-lasting, lucrative partnerships. Visit http://www.connectyourleads.com or call 720-399-4994 for more information or to connect with a Connect Your Leads representative.