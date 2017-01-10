Connect Your Leads to mark tenth year attending Affiliate Summit

Connect Your Leads is a trusted national hub for lead buyers and sellers This year, we have a larger network of publishers and advertisers, more verticals that we’re involved with and an infrastructure that is optimized for sustained future success.

Nationwide lead generation company Connect Your Leads, a mainstay at Affiliate Summit events since 2007, will be on the scene at Affiliate Summit West 2017 with ambitious goals and even more to offer potential partners.

Ryan Grier, vice president of business development at Connect Your Leads, has attended Affiliate Summit events since 2007 and said he is particularly enthusiastic about networking at this year’s conference scheduled for Jan. 15-17 at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel.

“The relationships we’ve made at Affiliate Summit over the years have been extremely productive and long-lasting,” Grier said. “This year, we have a larger network of publishers and advertisers, more verticals that we’re involved with and an infrastructure that is optimized for sustained future success.”

According to Affiliate Summit organizers, more than 6,000 people are expected to pack the Paris Las Vegas, all seeking new ways to grow their businesses. And Connect Your Leads should appeal to many of them as an organization that works with diverse high-quality leads in and around the home, including:



Cable and satellite TV

Internet

Home security and home automation

Solar energy

Home insurance

Auto insurance

Life insurance

Wireless/cell phones

Gas & electric energy

Personal loans

Mortgages

Auto loans

Debt management

Credit cards

Warranties

As conference attendees decide which companies to visit with during the event, Grier said one important word should steer them toward Connect Your Leads: trust.

“One thing that sets Connect Your Leads apart from our competitors is that we’ve built a nationwide network of lead buyers and sellers who fully trust us to provide them with profitable solutions,” said Grier. “We have the technology and support staff in place to ensure that our partners are 100% satisfied with our collaboration. We also are a Performance Marketing Association member and adhere strictly to their principles, to the benefit of each of our partners.”

How to connect with Connect Your Leads during the conference

Those attending Affiliate Summit who would like to discuss potential lead buying or lead selling opportunities can stop by Table G7 during the Meet Market from noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 15.

People who are not attending the conference but would still like to learn more about Connect Your Leads, or those wishing to introduce themselves before the conference, can schedule a phone call with Manager of Strategic Partnerships Chris Hoffner using this scheduling link.

Connect Your Leads will also be active on Twitter and LinkedIn during the Affiliate Summit. Follow CYL online through the Twitter handle @buyorsellleads or on the company’s LinkedIn profile at https://www.linkedin.com/company/connect-your-leads.

About Connect Your Leads

Connect Your Leads is the trusted nationwide hub for buyers and sellers of high-quality sales leads. The company’s primary focus is bringing together successful leads-focused businesses across diverse industries to form long-lasting, lucrative partnerships. Visit http://www.connectyourleads.com or call 720-399-4994 for more information or to connect with a Connect Your Leads representative.