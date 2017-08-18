Connect Your Leads is a trusted national hub for lead buyers and sellers We help partners earn top dollar from the leads they generate and boost sales volume with the high-quality leads they purchase from Connect Your Leads.

Connect Your Leads (CYL), the trusted nationwide network of lead buyers and sellers, will be engaging and educating prospective partners while exhibiting at LeadsCon’s Connect to Convert 2017 conference Aug. 21-22 at the New York Hilton Midtown.

CYL President Matt Gabrielson and Manager of Strategic Partnerships Meghan Mulroy will be on hand at Booth 324 to demonstrate CYL’s innovative and effective approach to helping partners maximize profitability from buying and selling leads.

Gabrielson explained why the CYL team is especially enthusiastic about this year’s event being held in the heart of New York.

“We’ve been a fixture at LeadsCon New York events for the better part of a decade, so we’re very excited to be exhibiting at LeadsCon’s newly rebranded Connect to Convert conference,” said Gabrielson. “Thousands of people are coming here focused on improving conversions for increased revenue, which is our wheelhouse. We help partners earn top dollar from the leads they generate and boost sales volume with the high-quality leads they purchase from Connect Your Leads.”

Gabrielson said CYL encourages potential partners to stop by Booth 324 between Aug. 21-22 to discuss opportunities for buying or selling leads related to in or around the home, including:



Cable and satellite TV

Internet

Home security and home automation

Solar energy

Home insurance

Auto insurance

Life insurance

Wireless/cell phones

Gas & electric energy

Personal loans

Mortgages

Auto loans

Debt management

Credit cards

Walk-in bathtubs

Warranties

According to Gabrielson, CYL is open to exploring many other opportunities beyond the above list, so he and Mulroy welcome conversations about other verticals with potential partners.

How to connect with Connect Your Leads during Connect to Convert 2017

Gabrielson and Mulroy will be stationed at Booth 324 from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 21, and from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 22. They invite all attendees to stop by and discuss potential partnerships or chat about the lead generation industry in general.

Anyone not attending Connect to Convert 2017 is still encouraged to connect with the CYL team by calling 720-399-4994 or submitting a contact request at https://www.connectyourleads.com/contact-us/.

Follow CYL online during the conference at the Twitter handle @buyorsellleads or on the company’s LinkedIn profile at https://www.linkedin.com/company/connect-your-leads.

About Connect Your Leads

Connect Your Leads is the trusted nationwide hub for buyers and sellers of high-quality sales leads. The company’s primary focus is bringing together successful leads-focused businesses across diverse industries to form long-lasting, lucrative partnerships. Visit http://www.connectyourleads.com or call 720-399-4994 for more information or to connect with a Connect Your Leads representative.