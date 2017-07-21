NEW Webinar: "Effective Auditing of Construction Contract Change Orders"

Date: Thursday, July 27 - 11 am CDT

Instructor: Rich Townsend

Earn: 1 CPE credit

Cost: $89

This webinar will address methodology for effectively auditing construction contract change orders. The importance of establishing effective change order contract language will be discussed along with recommended clauses that make change order pricing auditable.

Examples of pre-approval and post-approval change order analysis techniques that resulted in significant cost avoidance or cost recovery will be discussed.

Learn how to:

1. Assist your organization in the development of a best practice construction contract that helps the Owner effectively control and audit change order costs

2. Partner with management in order to conduct timely value-added change order cost analysis resulting in meaningful cost avoidance and/or cost recovery

3. Identify overcharges in change orders that often go unchallenged

NEW Webinar: "Addressing Fraud in Construction"

Date: Monday, August 7 - 11 am CDT

Instructor: Courtenay M. Thompson, Jr.

Earn: 1 CPE credit

Cost: $89

The construction industry has been identified as extremely vulnerable to dishonest and fraudulent activity.

Globally, political payoffs have been funded through construction projects. In North America, revelations of pay to play, intentional overcharge, and billing for work not done have been costly and embarrassing for construction project owners, particularly when cases have been mishandled. Auditors and management have important roles in discouraging and detecting construction-related fraud.

This webinar will explore construction fraud and provide practical approaches for detection and prevention. Participants will learn:



How fraud impacts construction projects

Dangers related to construction fraud and how to overcome them

How to encourage vigilance to minimize fraud

Common fraud in construction projects

An approach to detecting fraud for management & auditors

Why fraud goes undetected

Insights into detecting and proving kickbacks

Impact of gifts and entertainment

