Contract Logix, a long-time innovator of market-leading Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions, is sponsoring the Association of Corporate Counsel’s (ACC) Mid-Year Meeting in New York City, April 2-4 to present general counsel attorneys from hundreds of companies with solutions for mitigating risk in contracting.

The ACC’s Mid-Year Meeting offers intensive education for senior in-house counsel on topics such as employment law challenges and solutions, financial services regulatory issues, as well as practical strategies for contracting.

"During the panel discussion we will identify tools and processes for risk assessment, strategies for managing risk when it comes to issues like cross-border contracting, and how the application of technology in contracting can mitigate risk," says Donaghy. "Attendees will walk away with real-world best practices for identifying and managing risk throughout their contract lifecycles."

Donaghy’s session takes place on Monday, April 3rd, at 3:15pm at the New York Marriott Marquis.

Contract Logix develops software that is purpose-built for risk mitigation in contracting, streamlining the entire contract lifecycle from authoring and negotiation, through post-execution management.

Contract Logix delivers value to customers with a comprehensive solution for managing contracts, enabling them to:



Realize near-immediate return on investment.

Maximize the value of every single contract.

Avoid missed deadline, expiration, or renewal dates.

Get the most out of contracts by leveraging the company’s long legacy of delivering CLM best practices.

For more information on the technology driving Contract Lifecycle Management excellence, visit http://www.contractlogix.com.

For more information about the ACC Mid-Year Meeting, visit http://www.acc/mym.

About Contract Logix, LLC.

Contract Logix is a longtime innovator and provider of Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) software and professional services. Contract Lifecycle Management software from Contract Logix provides companies in more than 50 industries with the tools they need to efficiently draft, negotiate, approve, and manage their contracts. Contract Logix provides solutions that are purpose-built to address all phases of contract management from authoring to post-execution. Learn more by visiting the Contract Logix website at ContractLogix.com.