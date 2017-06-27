Contract Logix Contract Lifecycle Management Solutions Proving compliance in the event of an audit can be incredibly difficult when using manual contracting processes like paper, spreadsheets, or email. This white paper addresses those challenges and proposes best practices on how to solve them. Past News Releases RSS Contract Logix Leads Panel on...

Contract Logix Publishes “Contract...

Contract Logix Publishes “Contract...

Contract Logix, LLC – a long-time developer of Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) software solutions – announced today the publication of a new white paper detailing the challenges and opportunities facing contract management professionals in the Architecture, Engineering, & Construction (AEC) industry. Titled “Contract Lifecycle Management for the Architecture, Engineering, & Construction Industry: An Introduction” the white paper outlines how the application of technology in contracting can streamline existing processes while addressing the critical issue of regulatory compliance in these industries.

“Companies in the Architecture, Engineering, & Construction industry face a variety of challenges relating to managing their contracts, from demonstrating compliance with regulations such as OSHA standards and environmental legislation, to handling and applying an abundance of change orders,” notes Contract Logix Vice President of Marketing, Bill Muller. “Proving compliance in the event of an audit can be incredibly difficult when using manual contracting processes like paper, spreadsheets, or email. This white paper addresses those challenges and proposes best practices on how to solve them.”

The white paper addresses the four principles for contract management professionals in the AEC industry:



Centralization

Accessibility

Automation

Visibility

“Contract Lifecycle Management for the Architecture, Engineering, & Construction Industry: An Introduction” presents benefits of an automated contract management solution throughout an AEC company’s organization, as well as tips for researching a solution.

Download the full white paper here, or visit http://www.contractlogix.com for more resources and information.

About Contract Logix

Founded in 2006, Contract Logix is a longtime innovator and provider of Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) software and professional services. CLM software from Contract Logix provides companies in more than 50 industries with the tools they need to efficiently draft, negotiate, approve, and manage their contracts. Contract Logix provides solutions that are purpose-built to address all phases of contract management from authoring to post-execution. Learn more by visiting the Contract Logix website at http://www.contractlogix.com.