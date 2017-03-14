We are thrilled to bring a solution to our customers...which will ultimately help enable them to secure, manage, and retain their most valuable asset: their data" stated Kevin Barnicle, CEO of Controle.

Controle, a market leader in eDiscovery and Information Governance products and services, announced today that the company has successfully leveraged Microsoft’s data classification labeling capability provided through Azure Information Protection (“AIP”) with Controle’s file analysis and data classification solution eGovern™.

Data Classification is a key driver for any successful Information Security and/or Information Governance initiative. By leveraging the labeling capability of AIP within eGovern customers now have the ability to classify existing legacy data in bulk and vastly simplify the process. All files classified by eGovern will have file level metadata added to the document making them immediately Office 365 “aware”. Once the files are classified all Security and Information Governance policies can then be immediately enforced and managed through Office 365.

“We are thrilled to bring a solution to our customers to help them scan their existing information and classify it based on its sensitivity or record type, which will ultimately help enable them to secure, manage, and retain their most valuable asset: their data,” stated Kevin Barnicle, CEO of Controle. “Our customers are seeing tremendous cost savings and technical advantages on moving their data to Office 365. Some of the roadblocks we have seen for customers considering moving on premise file shares to OneDrive are security, governance, and eDiscovery concerns. We are confident this solution will help greatly reduce those concerns and help further justify moving data to OneDrive and Office 365.”

About Controle

Controle provides in house eDiscovery and Information Governance products and solutions to Corporate customers. Controle was No. 994 on Inc. Magazine’s Inc 5000 list of the nation’s fastest growing private companies in the US in 2016. Learn more on how Controle can help your organization at http://www.takecontrole.com

Contact Controle:

Information Requests

Controle, LLC

2211 S York Rd

Suite 200

Oak Brook, IL, 60523

800.914.0970

info(at)takecontrole(dot)com

Controle™ and eGovern™ are registered trademarks of Controle, LLC. All rights reserved. All other brand names, product names, or service names that appear herein are trademarks or service marks of their respective owners