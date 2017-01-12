Conventus to Present Seminar on MACRA and MIPS for Medical Practices in NJ

Conventus, New Jersey’s premier professional liability insurer formed by and governed through an alliance of independent physicians, will present at Sax LLP’s seminar event, MACRA & MIPS: A New Horizon for Medicare Providers. This educational session, presented by Carolyn Hoitela, Director of Practice Management at Conventus, will help physicians and practice administrators in New Jersey gain a stronger understanding of MACRA’s impending changes in 2017. The seminar is scheduled for 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM ET at The Venetian in Garfield, NJ on January 19, 2017.

Hosted by the Sax Healthcare Industry Service Team, the MACRA and MIPS seminar gathers medical professionals and industry thought leaders together to discuss how the payment model system changes will affect medical practices. Attendees of the seminar will learn key objectives of MACRA, the differences between payment model tracks, and how changes will affect their practice in the upcoming reporting year.

Topics Covered



Overview of MACRA objectives and final rules

Transition from current reporting procedures to new model of care

Merit-Based Incentive Payment System vs. Alternative Payment Models

Changes to Meaningful Use (MU), Physician Quality Reporting System (PQRS), and Value-Based Modifier (VBM) programs

Patient education and responsibilities

Thirteen years ago when Conventus was formed to address a medical professional liability insurance crisis in New Jersey, the focus was solely on helping physicians succeed – and that fundamental concept has only grown stronger over the years.

About Conventus Inter-Insurance Exchange

As New Jersey’s premier professional liability insurer formed by and governed through an alliance of physicians, Conventus is devoted to serving the best interests of independent physician practices.

Conventus members and their staff enjoy exclusive access to insurance products and highly personalized services, gaining the practical knowledge and expert resources they need to improve practice performance, better serve their patients, and remain independent. The Conventus team prides itself on being forward lookers and solution partners whose sole purpose is to help independent physician practices thrive in today’s rapidly changing healthcare environment. Learn more at http://www.conventusnj.com.

About Sax LLP

Sax LLP is a multi-disciplinary accounting, tax and advisory firm serving the needs of closely held companies, family-owned businesses, not-for-profit organizations and high-net-worth individuals. For nearly 60 years, we have offered industry-specific expertise, comprehensive service offerings and customer-centric results.

With offices in Clifton, N.J. and New York City, we have a keen sense of what it takes to succeed in this competitive and ever-changing marketplace.