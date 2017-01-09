Conventus to Host Live Webinar on MACRA’s Quality Payment Program for Medical Practices

Conventus, New Jersey’s premier professional liability insurer formed by and governed through an alliance of independent physicians, will host a live webinar, MACRA – What You Need to Know to Prepare. This educational event, presented by Carolyn Hoitela, Director of Practice Management at Conventus, will give physicians and practice administrators in New Jersey a stronger understanding of the Quality Payment Program’s key requirements and how to prepare for the upcoming changes. The webinar is scheduled for 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM ET on January 25, 2017.

With MACRA’s Quality Payment Program starting to take effect in 2017, it’s critical to have a plan in place to ease the transition to this new payment model system and protect future reimbursement. Attendees of the live webinar will learn key criteria to help navigate the program’s requirements, tips for becoming “MIPS ready,” and how to stay ahead of the curve for the upcoming reporting year.

Topics Covered:



Key Quality Payment Program concepts and program alignment between Meaningful Use, PQRS, and Value Modifier

MIPS measures and reporting requirements

How to prepare for upcoming payment program changes

Q&A about the Quality Payment Program

Thirteen years ago when Conventus was formed to address a medical professional liability insurance crisis in New Jersey, the focus was solely on helping physicians succeed – and that fundamental concept has only grown stronger over the years.

To register for the webinar, visit http://www.conventusnj.com/webinars/quality-payment-program.aspx.

About Conventus Inter-Insurance Exchange

As New Jersey’s premier professional liability insurer formed by and governed through an alliance of physicians, Conventus is devoted to serving the best interests of independent physician practices.

Conventus members and their staff enjoy exclusive access to insurance products and highly personalized services, gaining the practical knowledge and expert resources they need to improve practice performance, better serve their patients, and remain independent. The Conventus team prides itself on being forward lookers and solution partners whose sole purpose is to help independent physician practices thrive in today’s rapidly changing healthcare environment. Learn more at http://www.conventusnj.com.

