Conventus Joins MIPS/MACRA Expert Panel at NJHFMA & NJMGMA’s Physician Practice Success Event

Conventus, New Jersey’s premier professional liability insurer formed by and governed through an alliance of independent physicians, is pleased to announce Carolyn Hoitela, Director of Practice Management at Conventus, will be on the expert panel at NJHFMA & NJMGMA’s Joining Forces for Physician Practice Success in 2017 event. Carolyn will be one of five healthcare experts answering questions on how medical practices can succeed under MACRA and MIPS. The educational event is scheduled for February 7, 2017 in Iselin, NJ and February 10, 2017 in Deptford, NJ from 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM ET.

Bringing together physicians and practice administrators in New Jersey, NJHFMA & NJMGMA’s Joining Forces for Physician Practice Success in 2017 will discuss HIPAA updates, updates from the State Capitol, and an overview of MACRA’s Quality Payment Program and key requirements. Attendees of the event will be able to ask Carolyn and other industry experts questions specific to their unique MACRA challenges, upcoming payment model changes, and more during the “Ask the MIPS/MACRA Experts” portion of the event.

“Medical practices today are challenged with the rapid change to MACRA’s Quality Payment Program. To ease this transition and protect future reimbursement, it’s important for practices to start preparing now and know which steps to take next,” says Carolyn Hoitela. “During our panel, I’ll answer questions on how to navigate the program’s requirements, prepare for upcoming changes, and address MACRA challenges.”

Registration to attend NJHFMA & NJMGMA’s Joining Forces for Physician Practice Success in 2017 is open. The event is $45 for NJMGMA members and their guests to attend and $95 for non-members to attend. To register or learn more about the event, visit https://njmgma.memberclicks.net/njhfma-njmgma-joining-forces.

Thirteen years ago when Conventus was formed to address a medical professional liability insurance crisis in New Jersey, the focus was solely on helping physicians succeed – and that fundamental concept has only grown stronger over the years.

