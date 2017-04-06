Skype Integration with ConvergeHub CRM It is only through proper and inexpensive customer communication gateway, sales, marketing and support services can improve their productivity and convert more leads using business intelligence as a tool for enhancing engagements. Past News Releases RSS

ConvergeHub, a leader in SMB CRM market and recipient of multiple awards, has announced the integration of Skype into its all-in-one converged CRM platform as a strategic move to enhance its CRM offering that will enable superior customer communication.

Skype, the renowned telephony provider, is leveraged by 35% of small businesses and has more than 7.4 billion users for facilitating communication and work collaboration all across the globe.

ConvergeHub and Skype’s latest integration, which includes easy configuration capability with Skype, customer information consolidation in a single place, call efficiency upgrade with a single ‘click-to-call’ facility and automatic saving of all call logs, will ensure smooth communication workflow for all users.

In a statement made by Manash Chaudhuri, the CEO of ConvergeHub, he acknowledged that the intention of the company integrating its CRM software with Skype was to empower small business users to provide an ‘unparalleled experience’ by easily incorporating Skype phone calls within the CRM software. “It is only through easy and inexpensive customer communication gateway, sales, marketing and support services can improve their productivity and convert more leads using business intelligence as a tool for enhancing engagements”, he said.

