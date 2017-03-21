Washdown System Benetech facility and conveyor belt cleaning systems are used throughout bulk material–handling operations, including unloading areas, reclaim tunnels, conveyor galleries, crusher houses, conditional buildings, transfer towers, tripper rooms ...

Responding to a significant bulk material handling–industry challenge, Benetech, Inc. is raising awareness of its washdown and conveyor belt washing systems that are engineered and installed to remove all remaining fugitive dust and help operators achieve government compliance for different buildings and applications.

Benetech systems enhance worker safety, reduce the risk of fires and explosions, lower housekeeping costs and improve equipment reliability and longevity.

To establish customized facility and conveyor-belt cleaning, Benetech’s in-house specialists first evaluate the bulk material–handling plant. They then create a design for minimizing water usage and integrating engineered drainage, curbing and water shielding.

Once design strategies and concept drawings are approved, Benetech assists in the selection of spray heads and nozzle arrangements for washing beam pockets, walls, floors, ceilings and the roof truss. The full system is then hydraulically balanced and zoned. Each zone can be manually activated or fully automated through a programmable logic controller (PLC).

“Our engineers are highly skilled in fluid engineering and spray control,” said Benetech Vice President Paul Moran. “This allows them to develop washdown and conveyor belt washing systems for diverse applications with wide-ranging demands. Benetech facility and conveyor belt cleaning systems are used throughout bulk material–handling operations, including unloading areas, reclaim tunnels, conveyor galleries, crusher houses, conditional buildings, transfer towers, tripper rooms and cascade rooms. These systems improve housekeeping and safety and ensure governmental compliance with the OSHA NEP on combustible dust.”

Benetech provides complete, performance-based solutions for dust mitigation and bulk material handling systems. Its products, services and technologies reduce dust, prevent spillage, improve material flow and reinforce compliance. A partner in planning, engineering and operating dust control and material handling, Benetech helps companies assess challenges, establish priorities and achieve the results they require. For more information, please call (630) 844-1300 or visit http://www.benetechglobal.com.