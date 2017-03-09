Natierra® Superfoods Partners With Convoy of Hope

The objective is to turn everyday purchases into a lifelong impact for children.

Natierra, the natural foods company best known for pioneering Himalayan Pink Salt and Goji Berries under its Himalania® line, is proud to partner with Convoy of Hope for Natierra’s Feed A Soul project. For each product purchased, Natierra gives one meal to one child in need.

“The objective is to turn everyday purchases into a lifelong impact for children,” says Natierra Founder and CEO, Thierry Ollivier. “Natierra’s mission is to offer innovative and high-quality superfoods that give back to social and environmental causes, a mission reflected in our tagline, ‘Superfoods with Soul.’”

Ollivier traveled to Haiti with Convoy of Hope and witnessed the dire living conditions firsthand, which inspired him to launch the Feed A Soul project. Natierra’s goal is to give one million meals to children in Haiti by 2018.

“We are thankful for the generous support of Natierra,” says Hal Donaldson, president of Convoy of Hope. “Because of such partners and friends, we are able to feed more than 160,000 children in 11 nations.”

To learn more about the partnership, please visit http://www.BuyOneFeedOne.org.

About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a faith-based organization with a driving passion to feed the world. With a long history as an early responder in times of natural disasters, Convoy of Hope has been a Four Star Charity as recognized by Charity Navigator for 13 consecutive years. Convoy of Hope has served more than 80 million people since it was founded in 1994. For more information please visit convoyofhope.org.

About Natierra

Natierra is a mission-driven company that offers unique superfoods, gourmet salts, and freeze-dried fruits and veggies to conscious consumers nationwide. At the forefront of the healthy food movement, Natierra introduced the US to Himalayan Pink Salt in 2002 and Goji Berries in 2006. Most recently, Natierra launched its revolutionary superfood snack Chia Crunch, combining nutrient-dense chia seeds and fruits with a unique freeze-drying method. A Fair For Life certified company, Natierra is committed to foster social progress and sustainable business through Organic and Fair Trade practices.

To learn more about Natierra, the products, and give back mission, please visit http://www.buyonefeedone.org or follow us on Instagram: @natierrasuperfoods; Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Natierra.