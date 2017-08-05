First Cordless Mower with the Power, Torque, Runtime as Gas Products

First Cordless Mower with the Power of Gas Mowers We are proud to claim that it’s the first cordless lawn mower with the power, torque and runtime to compete with equivalent gas products.

SUMEC announced today the launch of the Yard Force 120vRX cordless outdoor power tool series including a 22” lawn mower, 18” grass trimmer and a 580 CFM blower, using powerful brushless DC (BLDC) motors and high capacity Lithium-Ion batteries.

“We are proud to claim that it’s the first cordless lawn mower with the power, torque and runtime to compete with equivalent gas products.” says Joh Plocic, President of Merotec Inc. the North American business unit of SUMEC Hardware & Tools. “Thanks to the advanced digital controller developed together with a Silicon Valley company, the BLDC motor together with the 120v battery drive unit can deliver the exact same performance as a 160cc gas engine.”

“This 22-inch cordless lawn mower is self-propelled. A self-propelled mower will produce a better cut, resulting in healthier grass because of a more consistent cut.” Plocic says.

“The switchable two Lithium-Ion batteries that power the mower provide green energy to cut more than 1/2 acre at one charge.” Plocic says. “Going green to maintain your yard is the Yard Force vision for now and into the future” Plocic says, “Yard Force green technology also contributes to extending the product’s service life to provide these 120v cordless products with warranties of up to five years”.

The Yard Force 120vRX products will be introduced on the Designing Spaces DIY television show airing on the Lifetime Network on August 10, 2017 at 7:30pm. The homeowners that participated in the Designing Spaces episode stated: “Gas-equal performance, less maintenance, mess, smell and noise, we like all Yard Force 120vRX cordless products”.

“As a subsidiary of Fortune Global 500 ranked Corp SINOMACH, SUMEC continues to look for disruptive technology to create exceptional value for our customers, to strive to deliver the best to our customers.” says Liu Kai, President of SUMEC Hardware & Tools.

More Yard Force 120vRX cordless outdoor tools launching in 2018 include a chainsaw, pressure washer and snow thrower.

About SUMEC

Founded in 1997 in Nanjing, China, SUMEC is a manufacturer of innovative indoor and outdoor power tools and equipment in battery, electric and gas power platforms for the global market. Headquartered in China with divisions for R&D and marketing in North America, UK, Europe and Australia – SUMEC is emerging as the leader for performance, innovation and quality in power garden products with its Yard Force® brand offering a full range of high pressure washers and lawn care products. For more information, visit http://www.sumecpower.com or http://www.merotecusa.com.