This Financial Poise webinar series covers internal investigations related to



corporate and regulatory compliance,

corporate law compliance,

securities law compliance (with a focus on the Sarbanes-Oxley Act) and

executive compensation.

The episodes in this series examine these topics from a company’s perspective. The main focus is on the impact on a company’s day-to-day and long-term operations.

The 3rd episode of the "Inside Counsel Insider: Corporate & Regulatory Compliance 1.0 - 2017" series is available now on demand! "Securities Law Compliance" (Register Here) features Moderator Rafael Zahralddin-Aravena of Elliott Greenleaf. Rafael is joined by Lori Anne Czepiel of Duval & Stachenfeld, Bruce Dravis of Downey Brand LLP, Howard Brownstein of The Brownstein Corp. and Craig Mordock of Sheppard Mullin.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is entrusted with a significant corporate compliance regulatory function. Seminal legislation — such as the Sarbanes-Oxley (“SOX”) and Dodd-Frank Acts — expanded this in the recent past.

This webinar discusses board fiduciary duties. Panelists explore the tension between state corporate law standards and federal law.

Board composition, independence, structure and processes (including committee best practices) are analyzed. Director independence and audit committees are specifically discussed — including related requirements, regulations and exemptions.

Similarly, the NASDAQ and the NYSE requirements for director independence are discussed. Panelists cover disclosure matters related to SOX compliance. This involves timing and content of an issuer's periodic disclosures.

This episode examines the legal requirements and best practices related to disclosure procedures and internal controls under SOX. The discussion involves the means of controlling costs of SOX (especially for smaller public companies). Also included: trends in the industry related to high regulatory compliance costs. Finally, applicability and best practices for privately held companies and SOX are covered, as well.

