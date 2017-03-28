Iraq, in particular, and the Middle East, in general, are common areas of security concern for global corporations.

IMG GlobalSecur, a leading international corporate security consulting firm, is proud to announce an important blog post on the 'Battle for Mosul.' Iraqi security issues are discussed, with an eye to the broader implications not only for international security but for the specific interests of global corporations with exposure to Middle East security problems.

"Iraq, in particular, and the Middle East, in general, are common areas of security concern for global corporations," explained Chris Hagon, CEO of IMG GlobalSecur. "Our post showcases some of our insights into the conflict in Iraq, but we focus our attention as well to unique international security issues for corporations as opposed to governments."

Iraq, the Middle East, and Corporate Security

Continuing problems in Iraq, in general, and Mosul, in particular, highlight the unstable politics of the Middle East. Multinational corporations often have vested business and economic interests in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Israel and other nearby countries, making it impossible for them to disentangle from some type of security risks. By keeping a close eye on the politics of the region and the on-going military conflicts, the international corporate security experts at IMG GlobalSecur bring a fresh perspective to their clients. This blog post highlights some of the insights into the region; interested parties are urged to visit the GlobalSecur website to sign up for zero cost daily security briefings. Moreover, corporations or journalists looking to reach out for expert consulting on international security issues can reach out for a consultation. The reality today is that anyone with business interests in Iraq and other countries in the region needs to keep one eye on the politics and another on business interests. The experts at IMG GlobalSecur are sharing their knowledge with a wider community to assist in this need.

