What is it worth? Market participants commonly use valuation experts in sales transactions. Valuation experts help determine the price a participant is willing to pay or receive for a business, security or discrete asset.

Valuations can be performed on



assets (i.e. equities, options or business enterprises),

intangible assets (i.e. patents and trademarks) or

liabilities (i.e. debt and contingent consideration).

The concept of valuation permeates the business and legal world on a daily basis. Two perfectly competent valuation professionals can conclude on significantly different values for the same subject interest. This Financial Poise webinar series addresses this incongruity. More broadly, it also discusses how valuation experts go about their work.

The 1st episode of the "Valuation In Corporate Transactions" series is available now on demand! "Selecting the Right Valuation Expert for Corporate Transaction" (Register Here) features Moderator Kevin Lane of Crowe Horwath. Kevin is joined by Gary Lotzer of Compass Valuations, Lisa Vandesteeg of Sugar Felsenthal Grais & Hammer, Michael Hobbs of PahRoo Appraisal & Consultancy and Richard Claywell of J. Richard Claywell CPA.

Deal lawyers and business people alike often look to a valuation expert for assistance in understanding value in various non-litigation settings.

This may happen in connection with



corporate spin-offs,

shareholder buyouts,

bulk assets sales and

a host of other contexts.

In these circumstances, assets must be sold or valued without the benefit of being tested by the market. This webinar explains the best way to identify and then retain the right valuation expert for any given situation.

