Cray Wheels Introduces New Rotary Forged® Mako Wheel

Cray Corvette Wheels- the Mako in Gloss Black Mako Wheels are made from advanced Rotary Forged technology creating a lighter weight wheel for reduced rotational mass. The result of a rotary forged® wheel is improved acceleration, braking, and fuel economy.

Corvette owners are faced with a dizzying array of aftermarket wheel choices. Large diameters and very wide widths - which are typical dimensions of Corvettes - make getting just the right fit for various models and model years problematic. Cray Corvette Wheels changes all that. Cray Wheels designs and manufactures wheels exclusively for Corvettes so that they fit properly. One of the newest releases from Cray is the sporty multi spoked wheel named the Mako.

The Mako shark is the fastest of its species and is most notably recognized by its sharp stout much like its vehicular counterpart in the Corvette series. Suitably named, the Cray Mako aftermarket alloy wheel features a "daggering" multi spoke design that latches onto one of the fastest road vehicles. Taking a bite into the details are deadly sharp chamfers along the inner lip that shave off unnecessary weight and add aesthetic refinement. "Mako Corvette rims

are made from advanced Rotary Forged® technology which creates a lighter weight wheel for reduced rotational mass", commented Terence Scheckter, President of Cray Wheels, "The result of a rotary forged® wheel is improved acceleration, braking, and fuel economy." Available finishes include Titanium Silver with Mirror Face and Gloss Black. Mako available sizes include 18x9, 18x9.5, 18x10, 19x9, 19x9.5, 19x10, 19x10.5, 19x11, 19x12, 20x10.5, 20x11, 20x12.

Cray Corvette wheels has taken all the guess work out of choosing exactly the right fit for every model and model year Corvette. Cray designs and manufactures C4 wheels, C5 wheels, C6 wheels, C7 wheels, Z05 wheels, Z06 wheels, and Z51 Corvettes wheels. They are available in 18, 19 and 20-inch diameters. Extensive research has been done by expert Cray engineers to enable maximum wheel width and diameters while clearing the large brake calipers on Corvette vehicles. Each expert recommended size not only fills fenders wells to maximize vehicle aesthetics, it also optimizes performance by widening the stance of the vehicle for improved traction and stability.

An online application guide on the Cray website enables Corvette owners to see all the various wheel sizes, finishes and specifications, across the line including Cray Astoria, Cray Brickyard, Cray Hawk, Cray Mako, Cray Manta, Cray Scorpion, and Cray Spider. An online configurator goes further, providing owners with a visual platform to explore how each of the Cray wheels will look on their specific model, model year and even color car.

Cray Corvette aftermarket wheels are available at all better automotive tire and wheel dealers. A dealer locator is available at 1 800 479-9723 or on the Cray website. Cray dealers are located throughout North America and worldwide, including Discount Tire Direct at discounttiredirect.com