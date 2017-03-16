Locate inpatient drug rehab for couples here (888) 325-2454 Past News Releases RSS

CouplesRehabs.org works with treatment centers that offer board-certified therapists and physicians to fix relationships that have been effected by substance abuse. Couples addiction is a serious issue and they need strategies to work on as a couple to help overcome addiction together as a team. The best behavioral therapy for couples rehabilitation is effective in confronting problems in the relationship and discovering the triggers that cause one or both parties to use drugs or alcohol. Drug rehab centers for married couples specialize in providing the tools the couple needs to continue a sober lifestyle after completing a rehab.

More than 50,000 Americans died from drug overdoses last year, the most ever in history. These numbers are soaring out of control because of prescription painkillers and illegal drugs like heroin. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention deaths from synthetic opioids, including drugs like fentanyl, climbed 73 percent to 9,580. Abuse of from drugs like Oxycontin and Vicodin killed 17,536, an increase of 4 percent. The new website highlights locations for people searching for help, and helps those in need a treatment center that can assist them. By providing places that offer unique therapies like inpatient drug rehab for couples, the referral site helps those looking to enter into treatment together find help.

Historically, the providers in the treatment industry, and the public at large have viewed alcoholism and other drug abuse as individual issues. However, during the last 3 decades, experts in the industry have come to acknowledge couples that enter rehab together can help each other along the recovery process and can help each other avoid of addictive behavior. Treatment centers have began treating substance abuse from a couples viewpoint and treating them together and also as an individual addressing their substance abuse issues.

Once the couple has achieved stability in abstinence and relationship change, the partners and the therapist begin going over plans for keeping treatment going to avoid a relapse. From a couples therapy perspective, relapses can take place which trigger from relationship problems.

Behavioral couples therapy (BCT), a treatment technique for married or couples who live together in an attempt to end substance abuse. This is accomplished by directly restructuring the dysfunctional couple interactions that regularly cause them to use drugs or alcohol. In multiple research studies with diverse populations, clients who engage in BCT have regularly reported greater reductions in substance usage than have clients who receive only individual therapy. Couples getting BCT also have reported higher levels of relationship satisfaction and more improvements in other parts of relationship and family relations, including children's psycho-social change.

