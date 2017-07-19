Cover Story Entertainment

Cover Story Entertainment, New England’s premier provider of event services for weddings, corporate and private functions, has been inducted into The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame from The Knot, the leading wedding brand and marketplace. Exceptional wedding professionals who have earned four or more of The Knot Best of Weddings awards are inducted into the prestigious The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame.

“Cover Story is committed to making each wedding, corporate, or private event as flawless and memorable for our clients as possible, and we truly value the word of mouth reputation that we’ve built on platforms like The Knot,” explains Cover Story Entertainment founder Chris Troxell. “This award is confirmation that our team’s hard work and dedication to client needs truly puts us at the top of our industry.”

This year, The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame inductees represent the top 2 percent of more than 300,000 local wedding vendors listed on TheKnot.com. Cover Story Entertainment joins only 808 vendors across various categories – including venues, musicians, florists, photographers, caterers, and more – that a bride and groom would want to retain to inspire, plan, and execute on their weddings.

A four-year winner of The Knot’s Best of Weddings and five-year winner of Weddingwire.com’s Couples’ Choice Awards, Cover Story Entertainment focuses on providing clients a seamless and memorable wedding or corporate event, eliminating the stress of coordinating with multiple vendors and vetting reliable service providers without sacrificing selection. Their entertainment options range from seven piece bands to DJs, performing your favorite hits and crafting the soundtrack to frame your event. Cover Story Entertainment also offers photography and videography services, uplighting, dancers, and other entertainment, creating an end-to-end, seamless experience for clients. For more information about Cover Story Entertainment or to book a performer, photographer, or videographer for your next event, visit http://coverstoryentertainment.com.

The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that’s uniquely them. With a rich history of providing quality content and inspiration to couples, The Knot is making it easier for couples to connect with and book just the right wedding professional to create their perfect wedding day. Eight out of 10 couples come to The Knot where they can be connected to any of 300,000 local wedding professionals across the country. The Knot marries great technology with trusted content--and a little love--to make planning for the most important day of a person's life easier and more enjoyable.

About Cover Story Entertainment:

Founded in 2011, Cover Story Entertainment (http://coverstoryentertainment.com) is New England's premier event services provider, offering clients the ease of single vendor coordination with the benefit of access to a selection of top performers, photographers and videographers. In July, 2017, CSE expanded its business to the South Florida market, serving Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. CSE is a full service provider, specializing in entertainment and media, that prides itself in its attention to detail and five star service.