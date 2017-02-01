"Use of the IP network allowed elimination of the expensive leased lines from the Airport's Crash phone network"

XOP Networks, Inc., a manufacturer of advanced conference bridges recently deployed its IP based Crash Phone system at an airport in Texas.

Ringdown Firebar Conference Systems are typically deployed as "Crash Phone" systems at the Airports, Air Force bases and at campus locations that are prone to emergency situations such as Nuclear Power Plants, Chemical plants, Oil and gas installations etc. A person close to the emergency can simply lift the handset on a designated Crash phone and trigger dial out calls to other Crash phones. As first responders answer these calls they are automatically placed into an audio conference with the initiator.

XOP Networks’ Ring Down Firebar Conference Server (RFCS) product is a robust Linux based platform that is designed to fulfill the emergency conferencing needs of the first responders. It's built-in FXS and SIP based VoIP gateway architecture not only allows the use of typical analog emergency ‘Red Phones' but also allows the use of VoIP/SIP phones and other IP based peripherals such as IP based paging devices etc.

The Texas airport deployed XOP Networks’ IP based RFCS as the as the Primary Crash phone system, and in addition, the airport deployed XOP’s traditional analog RFCS as the Secondary backup server. This approach resulted in following benefits to the airport authority:



Reduced cost – eliminated expensive carrier leased lines

Highly available network that meets FAA standards

Superb audio quality

Built-in recordings and comprehensive call logs

Optional automatic scheduling to facilitate testing & training

"Having support for both legacy FXS ports and next generation VoIP ports allows the product to be deployed standalone or be integrated with PBX or IP PBX that may be deployed on site. This allows emergency conferences to be triggered from ATC tower, or from remote 911 dispatch" said Sudhir Gupta, CEO, XOP Networks.

About XOP Networks

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, XOP Networks was founded in January 2003 and is backed by a seasoned management team. Deployed at multiple Cellular Operators, Fortune 100 companies, CLEC/IOC customers, Government organizations, DOD networks (Air Force, Army and Navy) XOP Networks' products allow customers to boost employee productivity, increase business efficiency and enhance emergency communications. Having both TDM and VoIP interfaces, XOP products allow customers to seamlessly transition their value added services from legacy circuit switched networks to VoIP based packet switched networks.

For more information about XOP Networks, visit its website at http://www.xopnetworks.com.

