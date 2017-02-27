Thanks to server virtualization, from receipt of order to final acceptance was less than two weeks.

XOP Networks, Inc., a developer of advanced emergency communication equipment and Audio Conference Bridges, announced deployment of its Crash Phone Emergency Conferencing application on a VMware based Virtual Machine in conjunction with an Avaya IP PBX at a major airport in Nevada.

Server virtualization based on VMware and Xen Server is becoming commonplace. Large and small enterprises and government organizations are leveraging this technology to reduce the number of physical servers which in turn helps in reducing the carbon footprint.

“We recently deployed our Crashphone Dial-out Conference Firebar application running on a VMware based Virtual Machine and got it working against an Avaya IP PBX using SIP Trunk interface,” said Sudhir Gupta, XOP Networks’ CEO.

"XOP Networks’ demonstrated its responsiveness in quickly enabling the emergency conferencing system for the airport. Many of the obsolete crash phone systems around the country are failing and getting their emergency conferencing system quickly back in service is of primary importance to many airport administrators," said Doug Jacobs, VP Sales, XOP Networks. “Thanks to server virtualization, from receipt of order to final acceptance was less than two weeks,“ added Doug Jacobs.